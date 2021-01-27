SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Wickets tumble on day 1

South Africa, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years, took two quick wickets after themselves being bowled out for 220 on day 1 of the first Test in Karachi yesterday. Spinners Yasir Shah (3-54) and Nauman Ali (2-38) took half of the wickets on a brownish pitch after South Africa won the toss and batted, with Dean Elgar (58) top-scoring. Kagiso Rabada had 2-8 as the hosts slumped to 33-4 at stumps.

SOCCER

Clubs face huge losses

Europe’s elite clubs are expected to miss out on more than 2 billion euros (US$2.43 billion) in revenue by the end of the this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deloitte’s Football Money League said yesterday. The report said that the figure includes amounts missed in the 2019-2020 season, when the top 20 highest-earning clubs in Europe earned 8.2 billion euros of combined revenue, down 12 percent from the previous season. That drop in income of 1.1 billion euros was primarily down to the deferral of broadcast revenue into the financial year ending this year, with all the major leagues brought to a standstill in March last year due to the pandemic. With the majority of games being played without spectators since June last year, matchday revenue for top European clubs is likely to remain close to zero until the end of this season.

OLYMPICS

IOC sanction looms for Italy

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week is to consider imposing a probation on Italy’s team for this year’s Tokyo Games because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. The IOC has taken issue with the Italian government’s formation of a new organization, Sport e Salute, that was created at the start of 2019 to run the nation’s sports finances. The money was previously controlled by an arm of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI). “The Olympic Charter categorically prohibits an Olympic committee from being operated by the government and right now Sport e Salute is an operating branch of the government,” CONI president Giovanni Malago said. Possible punishments from the IOC could include preventing Italian athletes in Tokyo from wearing their national team uniforms and from hearing their national anthem being played.

TENNIS

Badosa gripes about hotel

Spanish player Paula Badosa has complained that she is being forced to endure “pitiful” conditions while quarantined with a COVID-19 infection ahead of the Australian Open. The world No. 67 told Spanish newspaper Marca that she felt abandoned in a small Melbourne hotel room after being diagnosed with the virus. The 23-year-old was among several players who complained about their mandatory quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam. Badosa, who was moved to a different hotel after testing positive, told Marca that the Melbourne quarantine was one of the worst experiences of her career. “I don’t have windows in my room that is barely 15m2,” she said in comments published on Monday. “It’s obvious that the only thing I breathe in is the virus. I have asked for cleaning products, like a vacuum cleaner, but they haven’t given me anything.”