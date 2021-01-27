CRICKET
Wickets tumble on day 1
South Africa, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years, took two quick wickets after themselves being bowled out for 220 on day 1 of the first Test in Karachi yesterday. Spinners Yasir Shah (3-54) and Nauman Ali (2-38) took half of the wickets on a brownish pitch after South Africa won the toss and batted, with Dean Elgar (58) top-scoring. Kagiso Rabada had 2-8 as the hosts slumped to 33-4 at stumps.
SOCCER
Clubs face huge losses
Europe’s elite clubs are expected to miss out on more than 2 billion euros (US$2.43 billion) in revenue by the end of the this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deloitte’s Football Money League said yesterday. The report said that the figure includes amounts missed in the 2019-2020 season, when the top 20 highest-earning clubs in Europe earned 8.2 billion euros of combined revenue, down 12 percent from the previous season. That drop in income of 1.1 billion euros was primarily down to the deferral of broadcast revenue into the financial year ending this year, with all the major leagues brought to a standstill in March last year due to the pandemic. With the majority of games being played without spectators since June last year, matchday revenue for top European clubs is likely to remain close to zero until the end of this season.
OLYMPICS
IOC sanction looms for Italy
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week is to consider imposing a probation on Italy’s team for this year’s Tokyo Games because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference. The IOC has taken issue with the Italian government’s formation of a new organization, Sport e Salute, that was created at the start of 2019 to run the nation’s sports finances. The money was previously controlled by an arm of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI). “The Olympic Charter categorically prohibits an Olympic committee from being operated by the government and right now Sport e Salute is an operating branch of the government,” CONI president Giovanni Malago said. Possible punishments from the IOC could include preventing Italian athletes in Tokyo from wearing their national team uniforms and from hearing their national anthem being played.
TENNIS
Badosa gripes about hotel
Spanish player Paula Badosa has complained that she is being forced to endure “pitiful” conditions while quarantined with a COVID-19 infection ahead of the Australian Open. The world No. 67 told Spanish newspaper Marca that she felt abandoned in a small Melbourne hotel room after being diagnosed with the virus. The 23-year-old was among several players who complained about their mandatory quarantine ahead of the Grand Slam. Badosa, who was moved to a different hotel after testing positive, told Marca that the Melbourne quarantine was one of the worst experiences of her career. “I don’t have windows in my room that is barely 15m2,” she said in comments published on Monday. “It’s obvious that the only thing I breathe in is the virus. I have asked for cleaning products, like a vacuum cleaner, but they haven’t given me anything.”
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes. Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex
HOLDING STEADY: Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying pushed past Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to advance to a quarter-finals match against world No. 10 Michelle Li Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei yesterday defeated their respective opponents in the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open, setting them up to face each other today in the quarter-finals. In an early match, world No. 12 Wang took 45 minutes to defeat Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long 21-13, 21-11. Last week, the world No. 8 ousted Wang from the Yonex tournament before defeating Chou in the semi-finals. Chou, world No. 2, defeated France’s Brice Leverdez in 48 minutes 21-19, 21-16. In other men’s singles matches, Indonesia’s fifth seed Anthony Ginting suffered an unexpected defeat to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk-yiu, who moved into
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a