Brandon Sutter records a hat-trick for the Canucks

AP, VANCOUVER





Brandon Sutter on Monday recorded a hat-trick as the Vancouver Canucks routed the Ottawa Senators 7-1.

It was a much-needed victory for Vancouver, who had not won in regulation since their season opener on Jan. 13.

In an arena devoid of fans, Sutter had only his teammates with which to celebrate his three-goal night, but the lack of noise did not dull the moment.

Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter skates during their NHL match against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Bob Frid-USA TODAY

“It feels pretty good. You never know when you’re going to get one, if you’re going to get one,” he said. “It only took me 13 years.”

The 31-year-old Sutter has played in 735 NHL games and is known more for killing penalties than scoring goals.

Over 12 NHL seasons, he has amassed 278 points, with 144 goals and 134 assists.

“Any time someone scores a hat-trick, it’s always a good feeling as a coach for the player, but obviously in this scenario, a guys that doesn’t get a lot of recognition for offense, you feel good for Sutts,” Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, while Tyler Motte, Quinn Hughes and Olli Juolevi also scored for the Canucks. Bo Horvat notched two assists.

“I just like that we stuck with our game. We didn’t waver. Sometimes if you get up 3-1, 4-1, sometimes you can kind of take your foot off the gas,” Green said. “We just needed to get a win, whether it was 2-1, 1-0, 3-2. And more importantly, just play a real solid game for 60 minutes and I thought we accomplished that.”

Ottawa’s only goal came midway through the second period when Austin Watson scored off assists from Thomas Chabot and Mike Reilly.