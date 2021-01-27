LeBron James on Monday went on tear in the fourth quarter on his former home court, scoring 23 of his 46 points to keep the Los Angeles Lakers unbeaten on the road with a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Anthony Davis added 17 points as the defending NBA champions improved to 10-0 away from home.
The win for Los Angeles came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.
Photo: AP
James’ outburst in the fourth quarter appeared to be directed at someone sitting among Cleveland’s front office group in the socially distanced front row across from the Cavs’ bench.
He made nine of 10 shots in the fourth, posing to hold his form after draining a 34-foot three-pointer just before the 24-second clock expired to put the Lakers ahead 103-98.
James followed that with a step-back three and then drained a fadeaway turn-around jumper in the corner before shaking his head at Cleveland’s bench.
Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY
Andre Drummond scored 25 and added 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game that he wanted his team to “scrap,” and that is exactly what the Cavs did — until James took over the way he did in Cleveland for 11 seasons.
While still a homecoming for James, this one felt very different.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there were only 2,000 fans inside the 18,000-plus-seat Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The sparse crowd welcomed James warmly and the building was dotted with plenty of fans wearing his purple-and-gold LA jersey.
In Dallas, Texas, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was ejected after what appeared to be an intentional shot to the groin area of Mavericks player Tim Hardaway Jr in the second half of their game, which Denver won 117-113.
Murray stumbled backward after the pair collided as Denver were setting up on offense.
Murray got up and reached between Hardaway’s legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over.
The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees.
The initial call was a foul on Murray and it was upgraded to a flagrant-two foul on a video review.
Denver Coach Michael Malone said he asked crew chief Zach Zarba for an explanation, and Zarba told him the replay was “fairly obvious.”
“There was a lot of physicality between those two,” Malone said. “They came out very aggressive in the third quarter, which we knew they would. Hopefully, it’s nothing more than Jamal getting ejected tonight and we can just use it as a learning experience.”
“I guess he was just frustrated that they didn’t call a foul,” Hardaway said. “I was just trying to do the best I can to deny the ball. The rest of it speaks for itself. It happens in a game, but it doesn’t even matter at this point. We lost.”
In other games on Monday, it was:
‧ Warriors 130, T’wolves 108
‧ Pacers 129, Raptors 114
‧ Trail Blazers 122, Thunder 125
‧ Magic 117, Hornets 108
‧ Nets 98, Heat 85
‧ Bulls 103, Celtics 119
‧ Pistons 119, 76ers 104
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes. Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex
HOLDING STEADY: Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying pushed past Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to advance to a quarter-finals match against world No. 10 Michelle Li Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei yesterday defeated their respective opponents in the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open, setting them up to face each other today in the quarter-finals. In an early match, world No. 12 Wang took 45 minutes to defeat Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long 21-13, 21-11. Last week, the world No. 8 ousted Wang from the Yonex tournament before defeating Chou in the semi-finals. Chou, world No. 2, defeated France’s Brice Leverdez in 48 minutes 21-19, 21-16. In other men’s singles matches, Indonesia’s fifth seed Anthony Ginting suffered an unexpected defeat to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk-yiu, who moved into
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a