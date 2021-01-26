Bruno Fernandes’ superb free-kick on Sunday sent troubled Liverpool crashing out of the FA Cup as Manchester United beat their bitter rivals 3-2 in the fourth round, while Tammy Abraham’s hat-trick in a win over Luton Town was not enough to save Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s job.
Fernandes struck with 12 minutes left at Old Trafford to cap a thrilling clash that left Liverpool searching for answers after another painful defeat.
Juergen Klopp’s side took the lead through Mohamed Salah’s first-half goal, but Mason Greenwood equalized before the interval.
Photo: Reuters
Marcus Rashford put United in front after the break and, although Salah equalized, Portugal midfielder Fernandes came off the bench to fire his free-kick past Alisson Becker.
After slumping to fourth in the English Premier League following Thursday last week’s shock 1-0 defeat against Burnley — their first league loss at Anfield since 2017 — Liverpool have to lick their wounds again.
The English champions, who trail leaders United by six points, have won only one of their past seven games in all competitions and that lone success came against Aston Villa’s youth team in the third round of the FA Cup.
Liverpool struck in the 18th minute when Roberto Firmino threaded a pass to Salah, who lifted his shot over Dean Henderson.
However, the hosts leveled in the 26th minute when Rashford’s pass sent Greenwood clear for a low strike past Alisson.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men netted again in the 48th minute after a mistake from Liverpool’s young defender Rhys Williams allowed Greenwood to race clear and score.
Firmino’s cross was converted by Salah for Liverpool’s 58th-minute equalizer, but Fernandes won it with his sublime set-piece after Fabinho fouled Edinson Cavani.
United next host West Ham United in the fifth round as their momentum continues to build.
“You know when you go a goal down the reaction of everyone was really good. We played some really good stuff, good goals. We have to defend well against them and we managed to react well,” Solskjaer said.
Liverpool have never got past the fifth round in Klopp’s reign, but that will be the least of his concerns as he tries to spark a revival from his spluttering team.
“There was a lot of good things and some mistakes around the goals. If you want to win here you have to be absolutely top and we were not,” Klopp said.
Lampard had been under the spotlight and there was some relief for the Blues boss as Abraham’s finishing helped seal a 3-1 victory over Luton, but he was fired yesterday and replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel..
Leicester City and Everton were also successful over Championship opposition.
The Foxes came from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 and set up a home tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck on his return from injury as Everton saw off Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men were to face the winners of Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers.
Burnley beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage and play AFC Bournemouth or Crawley Town.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday eased past her Thai opponent to advance to the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open. The Taiwanese star toppled world No. 46 Supanida Katethong 21-16, 21-11 in 29 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. “I think I played OK today. I am feeling a little better than last week,” Tai said. Tomorrow, Tai faces Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The two have faced each other six times, with Tai beating the world No. 21 in all six matches. Tai on Sunday reached the final of the Yonex Thailand Open before losing decisively against Carolina Marin of Spain.
LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes. Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex
Three new COVID-19 cases yesterday hit the Australian Open’s troubled buildup as a backlash grew against international tennis players flown in during a raging pandemic. Two of the new cases were players, state health officials said, taking the total infections to seven since more than 1,000 people arrived in largely COVID-19-free Australia on charter flights last week. The Victoria Department of Health and Human Services said that the two players and a third person associated with the tournament — a woman in her 20s, and two men in their 30s — had returned positive results. The year’s first Grand Slam, delayed three weeks,