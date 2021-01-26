Bruno Fernandes’ gem knocks out Liverpool

AFP, LONDON





Bruno Fernandes’ superb free-kick on Sunday sent troubled Liverpool crashing out of the FA Cup as Manchester United beat their bitter rivals 3-2 in the fourth round, while Tammy Abraham’s hat-trick in a win over Luton Town was not enough to save Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s job.

Fernandes struck with 12 minutes left at Old Trafford to cap a thrilling clash that left Liverpool searching for answers after another painful defeat.

Juergen Klopp’s side took the lead through Mohamed Salah’s first-half goal, but Mason Greenwood equalized before the interval.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, left, scores against Liverpool in their FA Cup fourth-round match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Marcus Rashford put United in front after the break and, although Salah equalized, Portugal midfielder Fernandes came off the bench to fire his free-kick past Alisson Becker.

After slumping to fourth in the English Premier League following Thursday last week’s shock 1-0 defeat against Burnley — their first league loss at Anfield since 2017 — Liverpool have to lick their wounds again.

The English champions, who trail leaders United by six points, have won only one of their past seven games in all competitions and that lone success came against Aston Villa’s youth team in the third round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool struck in the 18th minute when Roberto Firmino threaded a pass to Salah, who lifted his shot over Dean Henderson.

However, the hosts leveled in the 26th minute when Rashford’s pass sent Greenwood clear for a low strike past Alisson.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men netted again in the 48th minute after a mistake from Liverpool’s young defender Rhys Williams allowed Greenwood to race clear and score.

Firmino’s cross was converted by Salah for Liverpool’s 58th-minute equalizer, but Fernandes won it with his sublime set-piece after Fabinho fouled Edinson Cavani.

United next host West Ham United in the fifth round as their momentum continues to build.

“You know when you go a goal down the reaction of everyone was really good. We played some really good stuff, good goals. We have to defend well against them and we managed to react well,” Solskjaer said.

Liverpool have never got past the fifth round in Klopp’s reign, but that will be the least of his concerns as he tries to spark a revival from his spluttering team.

“There was a lot of good things and some mistakes around the goals. If you want to win here you have to be absolutely top and we were not,” Klopp said.

Lampard had been under the spotlight and there was some relief for the Blues boss as Abraham’s finishing helped seal a 3-1 victory over Luton, but he was fired yesterday and replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel..

Leicester City and Everton were also successful over Championship opposition.

The Foxes came from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 and set up a home tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck on his return from injury as Everton saw off Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men were to face the winners of Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Burnley beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage and play AFC Bournemouth or Crawley Town.