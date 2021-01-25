Nets hold on to overcome shorthanded Miami Heat

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Kevin Durant on Saturday scored a team-high 31 points as the new-look Brooklyn Nets solved some of their defensive woes to hold on and beat the shorthanded Miami Heat 128-124.

Since putting together the dynamic trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets have had no trouble showcasing their offense, but have struggled at the other end of the court.

Irving finished with 28 points, and Harden was held to just 12, but dished out 11 assists, as Brooklyn halted a modest two-game losing streak.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, right, is called for a charge against Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk, center, during their NBA game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday. Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY

“It’s not every day you see this collection of guys playing together in NBA history, so we want to take full advantage of that,” Irving said.

Brooklyn has allowed 396 points in their past three games including back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant returned to the lineup against the Heat after sitting out Friday’s 125-113 loss to Cleveland.

Irving scored 18 of his 28 in the fourth quarter on Saturday, including 10 in the final three minutes.

“All three of those guys, they’re just so damn skilled. Off the dribble, their shooting ability, their ability to see open players, and that’s why they’re three of the best in this business,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And those are shots that only great players can manufacture.”

Joe Harris added 23 points and tied a career-high with seven three-pointers in the win.

Bam Adebayo finished with 41 points and nine assists to lead the Heat, who rallied from a 14-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to give the Nets a run for their money down the stretch at Barclays Center arena in New York.

The Heat’s performance was impressive considering they were missing key starters, including last season’s playoff hero Jimmy Butler, who is out because of COVID-19 health protocols, as was Avery Bradley.

Tyler Herro was also out for neck spasms. He has missed the past four games and did not make the trip for the two-game series.

Elsewhere, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for second-most three-pointers in NBA history, reaching the milestone early in the third quarter of their 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Curry finished with 24 points and five three-pointers, giving him 2,562 threes in his career. He is 411 three-pointers behind Ray Allen (2,973) for the most in NBA history.

“It is special,” Curry said. “I tried to enjoy it in the middle of the game because I knew it was on the horizon. I looked up to him growing up. I emulated a lot of things he did.”

The record-breaking three came on his first basket of the second half. Curry drove into the lane, passed the ball to Draymond Green on the wing, shifted to the corner and nailed the shot off a quick feed from Green.

Donovan Mitchell led a balanced and explosive offensive for the red-hot Jazz with 23 points, and seven rebounds in 27 minutes of playing time.

In other games on Saturday, it was:

‧ Nuggets 120, Suns 112

‧ Lakers 101, Bulls 90

‧ 76ers 114, Pistons 110

‧ Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 110

‧ Rockets 133, Mavericks 108