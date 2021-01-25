Kevin Durant on Saturday scored a team-high 31 points as the new-look Brooklyn Nets solved some of their defensive woes to hold on and beat the shorthanded Miami Heat 128-124.
Since putting together the dynamic trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets have had no trouble showcasing their offense, but have struggled at the other end of the court.
Irving finished with 28 points, and Harden was held to just 12, but dished out 11 assists, as Brooklyn halted a modest two-game losing streak.
Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY
“It’s not every day you see this collection of guys playing together in NBA history, so we want to take full advantage of that,” Irving said.
Brooklyn has allowed 396 points in their past three games including back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant returned to the lineup against the Heat after sitting out Friday’s 125-113 loss to Cleveland.
Irving scored 18 of his 28 in the fourth quarter on Saturday, including 10 in the final three minutes.
“All three of those guys, they’re just so damn skilled. Off the dribble, their shooting ability, their ability to see open players, and that’s why they’re three of the best in this business,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And those are shots that only great players can manufacture.”
Joe Harris added 23 points and tied a career-high with seven three-pointers in the win.
Bam Adebayo finished with 41 points and nine assists to lead the Heat, who rallied from a 14-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to give the Nets a run for their money down the stretch at Barclays Center arena in New York.
The Heat’s performance was impressive considering they were missing key starters, including last season’s playoff hero Jimmy Butler, who is out because of COVID-19 health protocols, as was Avery Bradley.
Tyler Herro was also out for neck spasms. He has missed the past four games and did not make the trip for the two-game series.
Elsewhere, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for second-most three-pointers in NBA history, reaching the milestone early in the third quarter of their 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Curry finished with 24 points and five three-pointers, giving him 2,562 threes in his career. He is 411 three-pointers behind Ray Allen (2,973) for the most in NBA history.
“It is special,” Curry said. “I tried to enjoy it in the middle of the game because I knew it was on the horizon. I looked up to him growing up. I emulated a lot of things he did.”
The record-breaking three came on his first basket of the second half. Curry drove into the lane, passed the ball to Draymond Green on the wing, shifted to the corner and nailed the shot off a quick feed from Green.
Donovan Mitchell led a balanced and explosive offensive for the red-hot Jazz with 23 points, and seven rebounds in 27 minutes of playing time.
In other games on Saturday, it was:
‧ Nuggets 120, Suns 112
‧ Lakers 101, Bulls 90
‧ 76ers 114, Pistons 110
‧ Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 110
‧ Rockets 133, Mavericks 108
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday eased past her Thai opponent to advance to the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open. The Taiwanese star toppled world No. 46 Supanida Katethong 21-16, 21-11 in 29 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. “I think I played OK today. I am feeling a little better than last week,” Tai said. Tomorrow, Tai faces Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The two have faced each other six times, with Tai beating the world No. 21 in all six matches. Tai on Sunday reached the final of the Yonex Thailand Open before losing decisively against Carolina Marin of Spain.
LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes. Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex
Three new COVID-19 cases yesterday hit the Australian Open’s troubled buildup as a backlash grew against international tennis players flown in during a raging pandemic. Two of the new cases were players, state health officials said, taking the total infections to seven since more than 1,000 people arrived in largely COVID-19-free Australia on charter flights last week. The Victoria Department of Health and Human Services said that the two players and a third person associated with the tournament — a woman in her 20s, and two men in their 30s — had returned positive results. The year’s first Grand Slam, delayed three weeks,
HOLDING STEADY: Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying pushed past Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to advance to a quarter-finals match against world No. 10 Michelle Li Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei yesterday defeated their respective opponents in the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open, setting them up to face each other today in the quarter-finals. In an early match, world No. 12 Wang took 45 minutes to defeat Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long 21-13, 21-11. Last week, the world No. 8 ousted Wang from the Yonex tournament before defeating Chou in the semi-finals. Chou, world No. 2, defeated France’s Brice Leverdez in 48 minutes 21-19, 21-16. In other men’s singles matches, Indonesia’s fifth seed Anthony Ginting suffered an unexpected defeat to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk-yiu, who moved into