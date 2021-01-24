SKIING
Second downhill canceled
Organizers yesterday called off the second downhill at Kitzbuehel because of bad weather and the state of the course a day after two gruesome crashes. The International Ski Federation (FIS) was to decide later in the day about today’s scheduled super-G. The FIS blamed “weather conditions and the state of the course” for yesterday’s cancelation. Friday’s World Cup downhill saw Swiss Urs Kryenbuehl sustain a concussion, a fractured collar bone and knee ligament damage, while in-form American Ryan Cochran-Siegle sustained a “minor cervical ‘spine’ fracture.” The 3.3km-long Streif course at Austria’s Kitzbuehel resort left French veteran Johan Clarey feeling “angry”after demands to shave a dangerous bump were ignored. Wind and crashes interrupted the race, which took nearly three hours and was called off after top 30 had finished. “I’m angry at the organizers and the FIS,” Clarey said. Clarey himself crashed in Thursday’s training, but still finished fourth. Swiss skier Beat Feuz won Friday’s race.
OLYMPICS
IOC insists Games are on
The entire Olympic movement is united in its determination to ensure the Tokyo Games happen in July and August, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said in a video message yesterday. Britain’s Times newspaper on Friday reported that Tokyo was looking to get out of hosting the Games, drawing sharp criticism and flat denials. The Japanese government dismissed the report, while Japan Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita told reporters that it was a “fabrication” and “wrong.” Bach did not directly address the Times report, nor mention by name the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the postponement of the Games from last year, but said he was confident that they would go ahead from July 23 to Aug. 8. “Six months ahead of the Games, the entire Olympic movement is looking forward to the opening ceremony on July 23,” Bach said. “I had the opportunity today to speak with all the 206 National Olympic Committees of the world and they are all fully committed and looking forward to the Games. We are enjoying the full support of the Japanese government. We had another consultation with all the IOC members yesterday, everybody is really determined to make these Olympic Games the light at the end of the tunnel.”
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
White backs Nurmagomedov
Despite repeated claims by Khabib Nurmagomedov that he intends to remain retired, UFC president Dana White on Friday said that he believes the undefeated UFC lightweight champion — who stunned the sport by tearfully retiring after his previous match — “still wants to fight.” White was interviewed by CBS Sports in the wake of Nurmagomedov’s denial this week that he intends to come back to fighting nearly three months after suddenly stepping down. White said that a return could still happen. “He’s coming out to [Las] Vegas and he and I are going to go to dinner,” White said, according to MMAJunkie. “He said: ‘The one thing I won’t do [is] I will never hold up the division. So if I decide that I’m not gonna fight one of these guys, I’m retired [and] the belt can move on.’ I just feel like he decided to retire under a ton of pressure. His dad just died, he didn’t spend time with his family because he was in camp. He got injured and had a hard time cutting weight because of the injury. He goes in, fights the fight and I think he made an emotional decision.So we’ll see how this thing plays out this weekend.”
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday eased past her Thai opponent to advance to the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open. The Taiwanese star toppled world No. 46 Supanida Katethong 21-16, 21-11 in 29 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. “I think I played OK today. I am feeling a little better than last week,” Tai said. Tomorrow, Tai faces Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The two have faced each other six times, with Tai beating the world No. 21 in all six matches. Tai on Sunday reached the final of the Yonex Thailand Open before losing decisively against Carolina Marin of Spain.
LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes. Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant described new teammate James Harden as “incredible” after the guard recorded a triple-double on his debut for the team in their 122-115 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Harden on Thursday joined the Nets from the Houston Rockets to reunite with Durant — his former teammate at Oklahoma City Thunder — and the duo looked dominant in their first game together with the Brooklyn team. Durant scored a season-high 42 points while Harden, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2018, became the seventh player in NBA history to register a triple-double in his debut
Three new COVID-19 cases yesterday hit the Australian Open’s troubled buildup as a backlash grew against international tennis players flown in during a raging pandemic. Two of the new cases were players, state health officials said, taking the total infections to seven since more than 1,000 people arrived in largely COVID-19-free Australia on charter flights last week. The Victoria Department of Health and Human Services said that the two players and a third person associated with the tournament — a woman in her 20s, and two men in their 30s — had returned positive results. The year’s first Grand Slam, delayed three weeks,