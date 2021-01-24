SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SKIING

Second downhill canceled

Organizers yesterday called off the second downhill at Kitzbuehel because of bad weather and the state of the course a day after two gruesome crashes. The International Ski Federation (FIS) was to decide later in the day about today’s scheduled super-G. The FIS blamed “weather conditions and the state of the course” for yesterday’s cancelation. Friday’s World Cup downhill saw Swiss Urs Kryenbuehl sustain a concussion, a fractured collar bone and knee ligament damage, while in-form American Ryan Cochran-Siegle sustained a “minor cervical ‘spine’ fracture.” The 3.3km-long Streif course at Austria’s Kitzbuehel resort left French veteran Johan Clarey feeling “angry”after demands to shave a dangerous bump were ignored. Wind and crashes interrupted the race, which took nearly three hours and was called off after top 30 had finished. “I’m angry at the organizers and the FIS,” Clarey said. Clarey himself crashed in Thursday’s training, but still finished fourth. Swiss skier Beat Feuz won Friday’s race.

OLYMPICS

IOC insists Games are on

The entire Olympic movement is united in its determination to ensure the Tokyo Games happen in July and August, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said in a video message yesterday. Britain’s Times newspaper on Friday reported that Tokyo was looking to get out of hosting the Games, drawing sharp criticism and flat denials. The Japanese government dismissed the report, while Japan Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita told reporters that it was a “fabrication” and “wrong.” Bach did not directly address the Times report, nor mention by name the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the postponement of the Games from last year, but said he was confident that they would go ahead from July 23 to Aug. 8. “Six months ahead of the Games, the entire Olympic movement is looking forward to the opening ceremony on July 23,” Bach said. “I had the opportunity today to speak with all the 206 National Olympic Committees of the world and they are all fully committed and looking forward to the Games. We are enjoying the full support of the Japanese government. We had another consultation with all the IOC members yesterday, everybody is really determined to make these Olympic Games the light at the end of the tunnel.”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

White backs Nurmagomedov

Despite repeated claims by Khabib Nurmagomedov that he intends to remain retired, UFC president Dana White on Friday said that he believes the undefeated UFC lightweight champion — who stunned the sport by tearfully retiring after his previous match — “still wants to fight.” White was interviewed by CBS Sports in the wake of Nurmagomedov’s denial this week that he intends to come back to fighting nearly three months after suddenly stepping down. White said that a return could still happen. “He’s coming out to [Las] Vegas and he and I are going to go to dinner,” White said, according to MMAJunkie. “He said: ‘The one thing I won’t do [is] I will never hold up the division. So if I decide that I’m not gonna fight one of these guys, I’m retired [and] the belt can move on.’ I just feel like he decided to retire under a ton of pressure. His dad just died, he didn’t spend time with his family because he was in camp. He got injured and had a hard time cutting weight because of the injury. He goes in, fights the fight and I think he made an emotional decision.So we’ll see how this thing plays out this weekend.”