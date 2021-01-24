Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Paul George added 29 as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-106 on Friday for their sixth straight win.
Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Clippers improve to 12-4, tying the Lakers for the NBA’s best record.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and eight assists against his former team. Lu Dort added 19 points.
“He was amazing. He had some great moves, great finishes around the basket as always,” teammate Mike Muscala said of Gilgeous-Alexander. “He makes the game easier for everybody on the court.”
The Thunder were in catch-up mode most of the way before dropping their second straight and fourth in five games.
They were just 14 of 42 from three-point range and only got to the free-throw line 13 times.
“We had a bad start,” Dort said. “We had to talk to each other, pick it up, and play harder.”
The Clippers grabbed control in the first half, scoring 36 points in the first quarter and 34 in the second on 63 percent shooting. They had scoring runs of 21-2 and 11-4 in the first.
They opened the second quarter with a 19-10 spurt, including George’s steal and dunk followed by consecutive three-pointers, for their largest lead of 27 points.
From there, the Thunder put together a 25-15 surge, hitting five three-pointers, to trail 70-53 at halftime.
The Thunder worked to reduce a 23-point deficit to 10 points in the third. They outscored the Clippers 15-2 during one stretch, helped by eight points from Dort and Muscala’s first three-pointer after he missed four attempts in the first half.
However, Leonard quickly put the Clippers ahead 91-75, running off six in a row. Muscala hit another three-pointer that left the Thunder trailing by 13 going into the fourth.
“Teams are going to make runs, regardless of it’s a top team or a young team,” George said. “You got to learn how to win in adversity and learn how to weather the storm. It’s more so about us withstanding that and executing down the stretch.”
76ERS 122, CELTICS 110
Joel Embiid had 38 points and 11 rebounds, while Tobias Harris scored 23 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the visiting Boston Celtics.
Seth Curry returned to the Sixers’ starting lineup following a seven-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test and scored 15 points.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Nuggets 130, Suns 126, OT
‧ Rockets 103, Pistons 102
‧ Pacers 120, Magic 118, OT
‧ Hawks 116, Timberwolves 98
‧ Mavericks 122, Spurs 117
‧ Raptors 101, Heat 81
‧ Bulls 123, Hornets 110
‧ Kings 103, Knicks 94
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday eased past her Thai opponent to advance to the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open. The Taiwanese star toppled world No. 46 Supanida Katethong 21-16, 21-11 in 29 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. “I think I played OK today. I am feeling a little better than last week,” Tai said. Tomorrow, Tai faces Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The two have faced each other six times, with Tai beating the world No. 21 in all six matches. Tai on Sunday reached the final of the Yonex Thailand Open before losing decisively against Carolina Marin of Spain.
LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes. Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant described new teammate James Harden as “incredible” after the guard recorded a triple-double on his debut for the team in their 122-115 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Harden on Thursday joined the Nets from the Houston Rockets to reunite with Durant — his former teammate at Oklahoma City Thunder — and the duo looked dominant in their first game together with the Brooklyn team. Durant scored a season-high 42 points while Harden, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2018, became the seventh player in NBA history to register a triple-double in his debut
Three new COVID-19 cases yesterday hit the Australian Open’s troubled buildup as a backlash grew against international tennis players flown in during a raging pandemic. Two of the new cases were players, state health officials said, taking the total infections to seven since more than 1,000 people arrived in largely COVID-19-free Australia on charter flights last week. The Victoria Department of Health and Human Services said that the two players and a third person associated with the tournament — a woman in her 20s, and two men in their 30s — had returned positive results. The year’s first Grand Slam, delayed three weeks,