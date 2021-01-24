Forced to sail mostly on guesswork after a technical glitch, Britain’s Ineos Team UK broke the magical 50 knot (92.6kph) barrier in their 33-second win over Italy’s Luna Rossa in the final round-robin race of the America’s Cup challenger series in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday.
In doing so, Team UK, who had been a lame duck due to equipment issues in pre-Christmas racing, retained their unbeaten record after five races in the Prada Cup and to qualify automatically for the final.
Britannia came from behind to lead by 1 second at the final mark and held on to win a race that had nine lead changes and was the best of the regatta so far, gripping to the last gybe.
Photo: AFP
When the boats came together on opposing gybes near the bottom of the last leg — Team UK on port and Luna Rossa with the right of way on starboard — Britannia slid just across the bow of Luna Rossa; only meters separated the yachts.
The Italian team protested, but the umpires dismissed the protest and Britannia went on to a narrow win.
Team UK now moves directly to the Prada Cup challengers final, while Luna Rossa face the US team American Magic in the semi-final.
American Magic are making repairs to their race yacht Patriot, which was severely damaged after it capsized a week ago.
The British team had a major problem in the lead-up to Saturday’s race with the Cunningham — the downhaul system that controls the shape of the sail.
Its setting changes upwind and downwind and as the wind shifts, but after a malfunction before yesterday’s race, Team UK were forced to guess the right settings and rely on instinct during the race.
As they rushed to make repairs they took advantage of a new rule, just brought into force, that allows both teams one chance to call for a 15-minute postponement to the start.
The race start had already been delayed on several occasions as the wind shifted from southwest to west, forcing the race committee to adjust the orientation of the course.
Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie applauded his team’s response to the challenge foisted on it by the Cunningham mishap.
“Our mainsail trimmer did an awesome job to try to keep us powered up downwind,” Ainslie said. “We were losing a little bit as you probably saw, had a high fast mode. We guessed the setting just about right for the upwinds and it was nice to have enough pace to get around.”
“We were missing one of the key settings for the power of the boat so the guys just did an awesome job getting us around the track in one piece and getting the win.”
Britannia and Luna Rossa were side-by-side across the start line with the British yacht to windward.
Ainslie pushed the Italian yacht to the left-hand boundary before tacking away.
When the boats first crossed, Luna Rossa was just in front of Team UK, but the British boat was slightly faster. It approached the top mark just inside Luna Rossa and rounded two seconds in front.
Luna Rossa showed their speed advantage downwind and reached the second mark 9 seconds ahead. They extended their advantge on the second upwind leg and led by 19 seconds at the top mark.
Team UK made some gains on the fourth leg of the leg of the six-leg race, cutting Luna Rossa’s lead to 10 seconds. They continued that improvement on the penultimate leg, finding speed on the left of the course as the wind continued to shift.
The British yacht turned the final mark just 1 second ahead of Luna Rossa, choosing the right marker while the Italy-based team chose the left. That allowed Luna Rossa to spend longer on the favored gybe, but the British boat held its advantage.
It gybed back to the left and then, almost laying mark came back on port and just squeezed across Luna Rossa’s bow.
“It looked good initially out of the gybe and it looked good most of the way across,” Ainslee said. “Then we both went for a soak mode so I guess their soak mode was a little better than ours with the Cunningham off. So it was about as close as you want to get it.”
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday eased past her Thai opponent to advance to the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open. The Taiwanese star toppled world No. 46 Supanida Katethong 21-16, 21-11 in 29 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. “I think I played OK today. I am feeling a little better than last week,” Tai said. Tomorrow, Tai faces Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The two have faced each other six times, with Tai beating the world No. 21 in all six matches. Tai on Sunday reached the final of the Yonex Thailand Open before losing decisively against Carolina Marin of Spain.
LOOKING TO REPEAT: World No. 7 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the round-of-16 at the Toyota Thailand Open, after winning the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday Taiwan’s world No. 7 duo yesterday eased past the US’ world No. 37 pairing at the Toyota Thailand Open to reach the round-of-16 in Bangkok. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew 21-14, 21-11 in just 24 minutes. Lee and Wang, who won the men’s doubles title at the Yonex Thailand Open on Sunday, next face the world No. 34 pairing, Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen again beat Thailand’s world No. 45 Suppanyu Avihingsanon, after edging past the Thai player in the opening round of the Yonex
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant described new teammate James Harden as “incredible” after the guard recorded a triple-double on his debut for the team in their 122-115 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Harden on Thursday joined the Nets from the Houston Rockets to reunite with Durant — his former teammate at Oklahoma City Thunder — and the duo looked dominant in their first game together with the Brooklyn team. Durant scored a season-high 42 points while Harden, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2018, became the seventh player in NBA history to register a triple-double in his debut
Three new COVID-19 cases yesterday hit the Australian Open’s troubled buildup as a backlash grew against international tennis players flown in during a raging pandemic. Two of the new cases were players, state health officials said, taking the total infections to seven since more than 1,000 people arrived in largely COVID-19-free Australia on charter flights last week. The Victoria Department of Health and Human Services said that the two players and a third person associated with the tournament — a woman in her 20s, and two men in their 30s — had returned positive results. The year’s first Grand Slam, delayed three weeks,