Suarez fires Atleti seven points clear

AFP, MADRID





SD Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic on Thursday scored a penalty against Atletico Madrid, but a brace from Luis Suarez saw the league leaders come from behind to win 2-1 at the Ipurua.

Dmitrovic drove an early spot-kick past fellow goalkeeper Jan Oblak, only for Suarez to inspire the comeback, his second also a penalty which he earned himself and then converted in the 89th minute.

Another late victory for Atletico meant they pulled seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and 10 ahead of third-placed Barcelona, with another game in hand over both.

Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez, rear left, scores a penalty past SD Eibar goalkeeper Marcko Dmitrovic, center, in their La Liga match at the Ipurua in Eibar, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Dmitrovic said that he was nominated as Eibar’s penalty taker by coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

“The idea that I would take it came from Mendilibar — it was my turn today, but it’s a shame because it hasn’t been of any use,” Dmitrovic said.

“He took it because the others have missed,” Mendilibar said. “He will keep taking them until he misses, that’s the rule.”

Suarez moved level with Lionel Messi at the top of La Liga’s scoring charts on 11 goals, the Uruguayan increasingly looking like a player that can lead his side to the title.

He had Marcos Llorente’s pressing to thank for his equalizer, but the second was almost entirely down to him, the 33-year-old chasing down a long punt, before tumbling over following a clumsy swing of the leg by Anaitz Arbilla.

Suarez chipped the penalty coolly down the middle.

“He takes responsibility,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “He never leaves the game, he always plays with that intelligence that he has. He is extraordinary. We’re glad he is with us.”

Atletico were the victims of an upset in the Copa del Rey two weeks ago when they lost to third-tier UE Cornella, whose spirited run came to an end at the hands of Barcelona on Thursday.

Atletico’s defeat by Cornella could have jolted their momentum, but instead they have responded with two wins in the league, against Sevilla and Eibar, who remained in 15th place.