SD Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic on Thursday scored a penalty against Atletico Madrid, but a brace from Luis Suarez saw the league leaders come from behind to win 2-1 at the Ipurua.
Dmitrovic drove an early spot-kick past fellow goalkeeper Jan Oblak, only for Suarez to inspire the comeback, his second also a penalty which he earned himself and then converted in the 89th minute.
Another late victory for Atletico meant they pulled seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and 10 ahead of third-placed Barcelona, with another game in hand over both.
Photo: Reuters
Dmitrovic said that he was nominated as Eibar’s penalty taker by coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.
“The idea that I would take it came from Mendilibar — it was my turn today, but it’s a shame because it hasn’t been of any use,” Dmitrovic said.
“He took it because the others have missed,” Mendilibar said. “He will keep taking them until he misses, that’s the rule.”
Suarez moved level with Lionel Messi at the top of La Liga’s scoring charts on 11 goals, the Uruguayan increasingly looking like a player that can lead his side to the title.
He had Marcos Llorente’s pressing to thank for his equalizer, but the second was almost entirely down to him, the 33-year-old chasing down a long punt, before tumbling over following a clumsy swing of the leg by Anaitz Arbilla.
Suarez chipped the penalty coolly down the middle.
“He takes responsibility,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “He never leaves the game, he always plays with that intelligence that he has. He is extraordinary. We’re glad he is with us.”
Atletico were the victims of an upset in the Copa del Rey two weeks ago when they lost to third-tier UE Cornella, whose spirited run came to an end at the hands of Barcelona on Thursday.
Atletico’s defeat by Cornella could have jolted their momentum, but instead they have responded with two wins in the league, against Sevilla and Eibar, who remained in 15th place.
Transgender athletes are to have an ally in the White House next week, as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports — although state legislatures, the US Congress and the courts are all expected to have their say this year, too. Attorneys on both sides say they expect US president-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education to switch sides in two key legal battles — one in Connecticut, the other in Idaho — that could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by
Fickle winds produced farcical scenes yesterday on day two of the America’s Cup challenger series in Auckland, as the so-called “flying” yachts spent almost as much time in the water as above it. “I’m not sure today is a really accurate read because it’s so puffy, it’s shifty,” British sailing legend Ben Ainslie said after his Ineos Team UK maintained their perfect start to the Prada Cup series with a third straight win. The series would determine which of the 23m yachts — which fly above the water balanced on hi-tech foil arms — would challenge defending champion Team New Zealand for
DOUBLE VISION: The men’s duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed the South Korean pairing of Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae to secure their place in the final Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday easily defeated Mia Blichfeldt in her women’s singles match to advance to the finals of the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok, while Chou Tien-chen crashed out of the tournament. Tai quickly ousted world No. 18 Blicheldt, of Denmark, in 34 minutes, winning 21-8, 23-21. The world No. 1 today must overcome Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who took down An Se-young of South Korea yesterday 21-18, 21-16. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s Chou fell to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long after a tough 66 minutes of play. While Chou, the world No. 2, bested Ng in the first set,
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday eased past her Thai opponent to advance to the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open. The Taiwanese star toppled world No. 46 Supanida Katethong 21-16, 21-11 in 29 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. “I think I played OK today. I am feeling a little better than last week,” Tai said. Tomorrow, Tai faces Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The two have faced each other six times, with Tai beating the world No. 21 in all six matches. Tai on Sunday reached the final of the Yonex Thailand Open before losing decisively against Carolina Marin of Spain.