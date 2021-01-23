James scores 34 as Lakers make it 8-0 on the road

AFP, LOS ANGELES





LeBron James on Thursday scored a season-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won their eighth straight road game with a 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The victory opened a seven-game road trip for NBA champions the Lakers, who are hoping it was the beginning of another run of victories.

They had a five-game winning streak snapped in their previous outing, a 115-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, right, is defended by Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Photo: Nick Monroe-USA Today

“Our motivation was not losing two in a row tonight. We were able to get that accomplished,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said.

James made a key three-pointer and capped his night with an emphatic double-clutch slam dunk as the Lakers improved to an NBA-best 12-4 for the season after a gritty performance at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 23 points, while Davis finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Caldwell-Pope sank seven of 10 three-pointers as the Lakers went 19 of 37 from three-point range.

Going on a seven-game road trip might be a daunting task for some teams, but not the Lakers, who have excelled away from the Staples Center by compiling a franchise-best 8-0 start on the road this season.

“It is coming along. We are just playing for each other,” Caldwell-Pope said.

The Lakers bottled up reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, but had a career-high nine turnovers.

“We’ve got to keep working, keep playing good basketball for longer periods of time, make shots, defend better, rebound the ball better,” Antetokounmpo said. “Ultimately, we’ve got to get better.”

Jrue Holiday tallied 22 points and Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks, who dropped their second straight game for the first time this season.

The Bucks led by as many as seven in the first quarter, before taking a 33-29 lead into the second.

The Lakers started the fourth quarter with a five-point lead, 86-81, but quickly extended that to 11.

The Bucks took advantage of some sloppy defense to go on a 9-0 run to close the gap to 98-96 with three minutes remaining on a layup by Middleton, but James and Alex Caruso each drained key three-pointers in the final two minutes.

James, who beat the shot clock with his three-pointer, then put the game away in style by driving hard to the basket and dunking with 15 seconds remaining.

“There were stretches where we were really good on both ends of the court,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We had a bad stretch, I felt like the last four or five minutes of the second quarter, on both ends of the court we were not good. We were not sharp like you need to be for 48 minutes.”

In San Francisco, R.J. Barrett recorded a career-best 28 points as the New York Knicks used a 40-point first quarter to build a lead they relinquished only momentarily in a 119-104 victory over the Warriors.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 30 points for the Warriors, who were coming off back-to-back wins over the Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors lost Draymond Green to a disputed technical ejection in the second quarter, when he appeared to be yelling at his own teammate James Wiseman — but the officials saw it differently.

The Knicks outshot the Warriors 46.3 percent to 38.4 percent.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz past the New Orleans Pelicans 129-118 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Additional reporting by Reuters