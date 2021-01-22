ICE HOCKEY
Caps fined for virus breach
Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players on Wednesday landed on the NHL’s COVID-19 restricted list, as the team was fined US$100,000 for breaching coronavirus protocols. Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were all added to the list of players “unavailable to play or practice, in accordance with the league’s COVID protocols.” The NHL fined the Caps for “social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.” The fine came on the same day the league announced that the Carolina Hurricanes’ games through at least Saturday have been postponed after five players were placed on the list.
FOOTBALL
Philip Rivers retires
Quarterback Philip Rivers on Wednesday announced he is retiring from the NFL after a prolific 17-year career. Rivers starred with the Chargers — first in San Diego and then in Los Angeles — for 16 seasons before playing last year with the Indianapolis Colts. The 39-year-old never made it to the Super Bowl, but built an impressive resume, ranking fifth all-time with 63,440 passing yards, behind only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. “Thank you god for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL,” he said, adding that he would coach high school football in Alabama. “What has helped me come to this [decision] is the growing desire to coach high school football,” he said. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been growing. I can’t wait.”
CRICKET
Smith out, Malinga retires
The Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday said they would not keep Australia star batsman Steve Smith for this year’s contest, while the league’s highest wicket taker Lasith Malinga has retired. The Royals decision is a second blow this week for Smith after he was on the Australia side beaten by India in a Test series. Sanju Samson would be the new captain. Sri Lankan fast bowler Malinga, 37, has been with the Mumbai Indians for 12 seasons, taking 170 wickets. “The pandemic situation and the restrictions on travel will make it difficult for me, given my personal circumstances, to participate fully in franchise cricket for the next year, and therefore it is best to make this decision now,” Malinga said.
RUGBY UNION
Player banned for lifting ref
Fijian winger Josaia Raisuqe, who lifted a referee to celebrate the final whistle in a French second division game, has been banned for five weeks, the National Rugby League announced on Wednesday. At the final whistle, as his team Union Sportive Olympique Nivernaise held on with 14 men to win 30-25 at Beziers on Jan. 8, Raisuqe lifted the referee Laurent Milotte. The referee brandished the red card. “At the end of the match, the first person I saw was the referee and I lifted him up,” Raisuqe told the Midi Olympique newspaper. “It was awkward, but I didn’t want to hurt him. I was just happy.” The league disciplinary committee punished him for “action against a game official” and for “disrespecting the authority of an official.” In 2017, he was axed by Stade Francais following a sexual assault case.
Transgender athletes are to have an ally in the White House next week, as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports — although state legislatures, the US Congress and the courts are all expected to have their say this year, too. Attorneys on both sides say they expect US president-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education to switch sides in two key legal battles — one in Connecticut, the other in Idaho — that could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by
Fickle winds produced farcical scenes yesterday on day two of the America’s Cup challenger series in Auckland, as the so-called “flying” yachts spent almost as much time in the water as above it. “I’m not sure today is a really accurate read because it’s so puffy, it’s shifty,” British sailing legend Ben Ainslie said after his Ineos Team UK maintained their perfect start to the Prada Cup series with a third straight win. The series would determine which of the 23m yachts — which fly above the water balanced on hi-tech foil arms — would challenge defending champion Team New Zealand for
DOUBLE VISION: The men’s duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed the South Korean pairing of Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae to secure their place in the final Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday easily defeated Mia Blichfeldt in her women’s singles match to advance to the finals of the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok, while Chou Tien-chen crashed out of the tournament. Tai quickly ousted world No. 18 Blicheldt, of Denmark, in 34 minutes, winning 21-8, 23-21. The world No. 1 today must overcome Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who took down An Se-young of South Korea yesterday 21-18, 21-16. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s Chou fell to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long after a tough 66 minutes of play. While Chou, the world No. 2, bested Ng in the first set,
DOUBLES VICTORY: The men’s doubles pairing of Taiwanese Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, and face South Koreans today Men’s badminton world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen yesterday marched into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, defeating younger opponent Lee Zii-jia 21-17, 21-15 after a rally, while Tai Tzu-ying had no trouble getting past her Canadian opponent in the women’s singles. The top male Taiwanese credited calm and focus in securing his win after briefly falling behind against his 22-year-old Malaysian opponent. “I think I had more patience against him and I won most of the long rallies,” the 31-year-old Chou said of Lee. “He wanted to attack [too much] and maybe he lost some focus,” Chou said. In today’s semi-finals, second-seeded Chou faces