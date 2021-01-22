SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ICE HOCKEY

Caps fined for virus breach

Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players on Wednesday landed on the NHL’s COVID-19 restricted list, as the team was fined US$100,000 for breaching coronavirus protocols. Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were all added to the list of players “unavailable to play or practice, in accordance with the league’s COVID protocols.” The NHL fined the Caps for “social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.” The fine came on the same day the league announced that the Carolina Hurricanes’ games through at least Saturday have been postponed after five players were placed on the list.

FOOTBALL

Philip Rivers retires

Quarterback Philip Rivers on Wednesday announced he is retiring from the NFL after a prolific 17-year career. Rivers starred with the Chargers — first in San Diego and then in Los Angeles — for 16 seasons before playing last year with the Indianapolis Colts. The 39-year-old never made it to the Super Bowl, but built an impressive resume, ranking fifth all-time with 63,440 passing yards, behind only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. “Thank you god for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL,” he said, adding that he would coach high school football in Alabama. “What has helped me come to this [decision] is the growing desire to coach high school football,” he said. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been growing. I can’t wait.”

CRICKET

Smith out, Malinga retires

The Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday said they would not keep Australia star batsman Steve Smith for this year’s contest, while the league’s highest wicket taker Lasith Malinga has retired. The Royals decision is a second blow this week for Smith after he was on the Australia side beaten by India in a Test series. Sanju Samson would be the new captain. Sri Lankan fast bowler Malinga, 37, has been with the Mumbai Indians for 12 seasons, taking 170 wickets. “The pandemic situation and the restrictions on travel will make it difficult for me, given my personal circumstances, to participate fully in franchise cricket for the next year, and therefore it is best to make this decision now,” Malinga said.

RUGBY UNION

Player banned for lifting ref

Fijian winger Josaia Raisuqe, who lifted a referee to celebrate the final whistle in a French second division game, has been banned for five weeks, the National Rugby League announced on Wednesday. At the final whistle, as his team Union Sportive Olympique Nivernaise held on with 14 men to win 30-25 at Beziers on Jan. 8, Raisuqe lifted the referee Laurent Milotte. The referee brandished the red card. “At the end of the match, the first person I saw was the referee and I lifted him up,” Raisuqe told the Midi Olympique newspaper. “It was awkward, but I didn’t want to hurt him. I was just happy.” The league disciplinary committee punished him for “action against a game official” and for “disrespecting the authority of an official.” In 2017, he was axed by Stade Francais following a sexual assault case.