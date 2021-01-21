Sidney Crosby on Tuesday swept in a rebound 1 minute, 11 seconds into overtime for his third point as the Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to top the visiting Washington Capitals 5-4.
The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger each had a goal and an assist, while Colton Sceviour and Evgeni Malkin also scored. Kris Letang and Crosby each had two assists.
Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith made 22 saves and picked up his first career assist.
Photo: AP
The Capitals’ Tom Wilson scored twice, while Lars Eller and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.
FLYERS 3, SABRES 0
Kevin Hayes had one goal and one assist, while Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek each scored once, leading hosts the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Flyers backup goaltender Brian Elliott stopped all 40 shots in his first start of the season.
Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton left with an apparent upper-body injury after two periods, with Jonas Johansson starting the third.
Johansson made eight saves, while Hutton had 19.
DEVILS 4, RANGERS 3
Jack Hughes scored twice and added an assist as visitors the New Jersey Devils held on for a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers.
Hughes continued his quick start by being involved in each of New Jersey’s three goals in the second period.
The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick recorded his first career two-goal game and second career three-point game.
The Devils’ won their second consecutive game, as Travis Zajac scored 32 seconds in and Miles Wood scored for a third straight game.
The Rangers’ Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored power-play goals in the second period, while Filip Chytil scored one in the third.
Also on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Panthers 5, Blackhawks 4
‧ Red Wings 3, Blue Jackets 2
‧ Jets 4, Senators 3
‧ Avalanche 3, Kings 2
Fickle winds produced farcical scenes yesterday on day two of the America’s Cup challenger series in Auckland, as the so-called “flying” yachts spent almost as much time in the water as above it. “I’m not sure today is a really accurate read because it’s so puffy, it’s shifty,” British sailing legend Ben Ainslie said after his Ineos Team UK maintained their perfect start to the Prada Cup series with a third straight win. The series would determine which of the 23m yachts — which fly above the water balanced on hi-tech foil arms — would challenge defending champion Team New Zealand for
Transgender athletes are to have an ally in the White House next week, as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports — although state legislatures, the US Congress and the courts are all expected to have their say this year, too. Attorneys on both sides say they expect US president-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education to switch sides in two key legal battles — one in Connecticut, the other in Idaho — that could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by
DOUBLE VISION: The men’s duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed the South Korean pairing of Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae to secure their place in the final Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday easily defeated Mia Blichfeldt in her women’s singles match to advance to the finals of the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok, while Chou Tien-chen crashed out of the tournament. Tai quickly ousted world No. 18 Blicheldt, of Denmark, in 34 minutes, winning 21-8, 23-21. The world No. 1 today must overcome Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who took down An Se-young of South Korea yesterday 21-18, 21-16. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s Chou fell to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long after a tough 66 minutes of play. While Chou, the world No. 2, bested Ng in the first set,
DOUBLES VICTORY: The men’s doubles pairing of Taiwanese Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, and face South Koreans today Men’s badminton world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen yesterday marched into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, defeating younger opponent Lee Zii-jia 21-17, 21-15 after a rally, while Tai Tzu-ying had no trouble getting past her Canadian opponent in the women’s singles. The top male Taiwanese credited calm and focus in securing his win after briefly falling behind against his 22-year-old Malaysian opponent. “I think I had more patience against him and I won most of the long rallies,” the 31-year-old Chou said of Lee. “He wanted to attack [too much] and maybe he lost some focus,” Chou said. In today’s semi-finals, second-seeded Chou faces