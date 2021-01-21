Crosby’s overtime goal lifts Penguins over Capitals 5-4

Reuters





Sidney Crosby on Tuesday swept in a rebound 1 minute, 11 seconds into overtime for his third point as the Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to top the visiting Washington Capitals 5-4.

The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger each had a goal and an assist, while Colton Sceviour and Evgeni Malkin also scored. Kris Letang and Crosby each had two assists.

Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith made 22 saves and picked up his first career assist.

The Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway, center, gets a stick to the face from teammate Nic Dowd, right, as they collide with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby in their NHL game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The Capitals’ Tom Wilson scored twice, while Lars Eller and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

FLYERS 3, SABRES 0

Kevin Hayes had one goal and one assist, while Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek each scored once, leading hosts the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Flyers backup goaltender Brian Elliott stopped all 40 shots in his first start of the season.

Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton left with an apparent upper-body injury after two periods, with Jonas Johansson starting the third.

Johansson made eight saves, while Hutton had 19.

DEVILS 4, RANGERS 3

Jack Hughes scored twice and added an assist as visitors the New Jersey Devils held on for a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers.

Hughes continued his quick start by being involved in each of New Jersey’s three goals in the second period.

The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick recorded his first career two-goal game and second career three-point game.

The Devils’ won their second consecutive game, as Travis Zajac scored 32 seconds in and Miles Wood scored for a third straight game.

The Rangers’ Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored power-play goals in the second period, while Filip Chytil scored one in the third.

Also on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Panthers 5, Blackhawks 4

‧ Red Wings 3, Blue Jackets 2

‧ Jets 4, Senators 3

‧ Avalanche 3, Kings 2