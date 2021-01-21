Women are poised this year to return to the Indianapolis 500 starting grid with a female-led ownership group and driver that could herald a new era in IndyCar racing, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said on Tuesday.
Paretta Autosport is to be spearheaded by automotive and motorsport executive Beth Paretta, with 2010 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Simona de Silvestro back in the cockpit, for what is billed as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Yet the goal is far bigger than a one-off, with plans to have an all-female outfit eventually running full-time on the IndyCar Series.
Photo: AP
Put together with the help of IndyCar’s Race for Equality and Change initiative, Paretta Autosport would benefit from a technical alliance with powerhouse Team Penske and billionaire owner Roger Penske, who last year purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series.
“Change is happening,” Paretta said.
“The past several years, there’s been some progress with programs to get more female drivers on the grid, from all-female driving lineups in sports cars, the W Series — these are all great strides,” Paretta said. “We believe there is a lot more to do — and a lot more opportunities.”
Photo: Reuters
From car owner Maude Yagle in 1929 to Danica Patrick more recently, women have had a presence at the Brickyard, but progress was slowed last year when for the first time since 2000 there was not at least one woman in the starting field.
There were four women sprinkled through the 33-car starting grids in 2010, 2011 and 2013.
A five-time Indy 500 starter, De Silvestro last raced at the Brickyard in 2015, but has spent her time since driving in a number of series from Australian Supercars to Formula E.
The Indianapolis 500 is to be the launching pad for the ambitious outfit, with Paretta hopeful of running “one or two” other races this year and a full schedule next year.
“I know that there’s already interest from some to do a few more races even this year, so we’ll look at that,” she said.
“My hope is that we could maybe even run a full season next year,” Paretta said. “We’re always pushing forward, but we’ll see how it pans out.”
