James Harden missed a jumper with a chance for the lead, but tracked down the rebound and fired it out to a wide-open Kevin Durant — plays like that on Monday were why the Brooklyn Nets edged the Milwaukee Bucks 125-123.
“They wake up, come to the game and they score 30,” the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “If you’re not aggressive and you’re not locked in against them, they’re going to score 50.”
Durant finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 36 seconds left, while Harden had 34 points and 12 assists.
Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY
The Nets are 2-0 since last week’s acquisition of Harden, who is averaging 33 points and 13 assists in his new uniform.
It was the Nets’ fourth consecutive victory against the Bucks — another matchup pitting head-to-head the NBA Eastern Conference’s best teams, right down to the tense finish when Khris Middleton missed a potential winning three-pointer from the corner.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Harden said. “This is our second game together and we haven’t had one practice.”
Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who had their four-game winning streak stopped. Middleton added 25 points, while Jrue Holiday had 22.
Harden had 11 points at halftime, but he picked it up in the second half and contributed to the biggest play of the game.
He swooped in to grab the rebound of his own three-pointer that was off with the Nets trailing by one and passed to Durant, who nailed the shot that made it 125-123.
Durant could have put it away, but turned it over on the Nets’ next possession. However, the Bucks held on when Middleton’s shot was just off from in front of his bench.
Kyrie Irving missed his seventh straight game after leaving the team for personal reasons, with coach Steve Nash saying that he could return today in Cleveland, Ohio.
Also on Monday, it was:
‧ Warriors 115, Lakers 113
‧ Knicks 91, Magic 84
‧ Bulls 125, Rockets 120
‧ Spurs 125, Trail Blazers 104
‧ Heat 113, Pistons 107
‧ Hawks 108, Timberwolves 97
‧ Grizzlies 108, Suns 104
‧ Raptors 116, Mavericks 93
