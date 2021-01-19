Inter on Sunday shocked champions Juventus 2-0 to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan, boosting their hopes of a first title since 2009-2010.
Arturo Vidal got his head to a Nicolo Barella cross in the 12th minute for his first league goal for Inter against his former club.
Barella added the second seven minutes after halftime as Inter claimed a first victory over Juventus since September 2016, ending a series of seven matches without a win.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It was a bad defeat, we didn’t expect it, we couldn’t have put in a worse performance than this,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said after his second league defeat of the season. “Our attitude was wrong, right from the start. We were too passive, fearful, we only thought about the defensive phase.”
Inter were equal on 40 points with Milan, who were due to play Cagliari yesterday, with Juventus seven points behind in fifth.
“To win against a team like Juve you have to touch perfection,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said after his first win in four meetings against the club he led to the first three of their nine consecutive titles. “I’m happy for the lads because these are games that give you self-esteem and make you understand that we’re on the right path. I’ve seen a credible Inter, and it is the greatest satisfaction after a year and a half of work.”
Cristiano Ronaldo looked to have broken through for the away side after 11 minutes, but Federico Chiesa was ruled offside in the buildup.
Vidal made no mistake for last season’s runners-up two minutes later off Barella’s perfect cross.
“We’ve shown that we’re up to fighting for the scudetto,” said Vidal, who won four league titles with Juventus.
A superb Alessandro Bastoni through-ball to Barella paid off in the 52nd minute, with the pacy Italy midfielder shaking off Gianluca Frabotta and Giorgio Chiellini to blast home his side’s second.
In Naples, Lorenzo Insigne scored twice and set up another as SSC Napoli thumped ACF Fiorentina 6-0 to move third ahead of AS Roma.
Insigne got the first goal in the fifth minute at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as Gennaro Gattuso’s side went four goals up inside the first half.
Fiorentina missed chances to equalize, with Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina denying Franck Ribery, before Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano and Piotr Zielinski notched three goals for the hosts in the final nine minutes before halftime.
Napoli were awarded a penalty after Gaetano Castrovilli fouled Tiemoue Bakayoko and Insigne converted from the spot for his ninth goal of the season.
Substitute Matteo Politano completed the rout.
“It looked easy, but it wasn’t,” Gattuso said.
Atalanta BC missed the chance to move third, dropping points before next week’s trip to AC Milan with a goalless draw against lowly Genoa.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s side had won their first three matches of the year with a total of 12 goals scored.
Hans Hateboer rattled the post for Atalanta after 65 minutes, the best chance for the hosts who are sixth, eight points behind Milan. Genoa are 16th, two points above the relegation zone.
Elsewhere, bottom side Crotone thrashed Benevento 4-1 and US Sassuolo were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Parma.
Fickle winds produced farcical scenes yesterday on day two of the America’s Cup challenger series in Auckland, as the so-called “flying” yachts spent almost as much time in the water as above it. “I’m not sure today is a really accurate read because it’s so puffy, it’s shifty,” British sailing legend Ben Ainslie said after his Ineos Team UK maintained their perfect start to the Prada Cup series with a third straight win. The series would determine which of the 23m yachts — which fly above the water balanced on hi-tech foil arms — would challenge defending champion Team New Zealand for
VIRUS RISK: India’s Saina Nehwal tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yonex Thailand Open, while three other players were being retested after receiving conflicting results Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday returned to international competition after an eight-month break with a victory at the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok. Twenty-six-year-old Tai, 26, the top-seeded player at the tournament, met 18-year-old Thai player Benyapa Aimsaard in the opening round and narrowly won 21-18, 26-24. Her previous tournament was the Yonex All England Open in March last year, where she won the women’s singles title, before the BWF World Tour was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Benyapa was a last-minute replacement after another Thai player pulled out of the event. It was a rollercoaster match for Tai.
Transgender athletes are to have an ally in the White House next week, as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports — although state legislatures, the US Congress and the courts are all expected to have their say this year, too. Attorneys on both sides say they expect US president-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education to switch sides in two key legal battles — one in Connecticut, the other in Idaho — that could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by
DOUBLES VICTORY: The men’s doubles pairing of Taiwanese Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, and face South Koreans today Men’s badminton world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen yesterday marched into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, defeating younger opponent Lee Zii-jia 21-17, 21-15 after a rally, while Tai Tzu-ying had no trouble getting past her Canadian opponent in the women’s singles. The top male Taiwanese credited calm and focus in securing his win after briefly falling behind against his 22-year-old Malaysian opponent. “I think I had more patience against him and I won most of the long rallies,” the 31-year-old Chou said of Lee. “He wanted to attack [too much] and maybe he lost some focus,” Chou said. In today’s semi-finals, second-seeded Chou faces