SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ATHLETICS

Triple jump record for Zango

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango on Saturday set a new world indoor triple jump record, leaping 18.07m at an event in Aubiere in France. The world bronze medalist and African record holder both indoors and outdoors produced the record on his last jump, bettering by 15cm the previous record set by his French coach, Teddy Tamgho, who jumped 17.92m to win European indoor gold in Paris in 2011. “When the student surpasses his master!!!” Tamgho wrote on Twitter. Zango’s record is the first 18m-plus jump achieved indoors. “We already knew that the record had to fall. Now we get back to work because we mustn’t stop there,” Tamgho said.

SAILING

American Magic capsize

The vagaries of the Auckland weather yesterday created further drama in the America’s Cup Challenger Series when American Magic capsized while in sight of their first victory. Unbeaten Ineos Team UK needed two attempts to beat Luna Rossa when their first race was abandoned after the strong breeze changed direction further than the allowable limit. Luckless American Magic held a commanding lead over Luna Rossa when it flipped the rounding final mark, flinging the crew into the water. All on board were safely accounted for, but the multi-million dollar yacht appeared significantly damaged, and floatation devices were required to prevent it sinking. Ineos cruised to an 18-second win over Luna Rossa to make it four victories from four starts, while American Magic are so far winless in the series to determine who are to face Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup.

MOUNTAIN CLMBING

Nepalese make K2 history

A team of Nepalese climbers on Saturday made history after becoming the first to summit Pakistan’s K2 in winter. Dozens of climbers have been competing over the past few weeks to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, the last peak above 8,000m to be topped in winter. “WE DID IT,” tweeted Seven Summit Treks, a trekking company leading one of the expeditions. “The Karakorum’s ‘Savage Mountain’ been summited in most dangerous season: winter. Nepalese climbers finally reached the summit of Mt K2 this afternoon at 17:00 local time.” One of the climbers, Nirmal Purja, described it as a “very special moment.” Purja wrote on social media that “the whole team waited 10m below the summit to form a group then stepped onto the summit together whilst singing our Nepalese National Anthem.” However, their success was overshadowed by the death of Spanish climber Sergi Mingote. The Alpine Club of Pakistan said he fell while descending to base camp just before 4pm.

TENNIS

Aussie Open ‘to go ahead’

Australian Open director Craig Tiley yesterday insisted that the Grand Slam would begin as scheduled next month, while admitting it was “not a great situation” for the 47 players who have been confined to their hotel rooms. The tournament was thrown into disarray on Saturday when three people tested positive to COVID-19 on two of the 17 charter flights bringing players and their entourages to Melbourne and Adelaide. A fourth person, a member of a broadcast team on one of the same flights, from Los Angeles, tested positive yesterday.