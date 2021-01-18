ATHLETICS
Triple jump record for Zango
Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango on Saturday set a new world indoor triple jump record, leaping 18.07m at an event in Aubiere in France. The world bronze medalist and African record holder both indoors and outdoors produced the record on his last jump, bettering by 15cm the previous record set by his French coach, Teddy Tamgho, who jumped 17.92m to win European indoor gold in Paris in 2011. “When the student surpasses his master!!!” Tamgho wrote on Twitter. Zango’s record is the first 18m-plus jump achieved indoors. “We already knew that the record had to fall. Now we get back to work because we mustn’t stop there,” Tamgho said.
SAILING
American Magic capsize
The vagaries of the Auckland weather yesterday created further drama in the America’s Cup Challenger Series when American Magic capsized while in sight of their first victory. Unbeaten Ineos Team UK needed two attempts to beat Luna Rossa when their first race was abandoned after the strong breeze changed direction further than the allowable limit. Luckless American Magic held a commanding lead over Luna Rossa when it flipped the rounding final mark, flinging the crew into the water. All on board were safely accounted for, but the multi-million dollar yacht appeared significantly damaged, and floatation devices were required to prevent it sinking. Ineos cruised to an 18-second win over Luna Rossa to make it four victories from four starts, while American Magic are so far winless in the series to determine who are to face Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup.
MOUNTAIN CLMBING
Nepalese make K2 history
A team of Nepalese climbers on Saturday made history after becoming the first to summit Pakistan’s K2 in winter. Dozens of climbers have been competing over the past few weeks to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, the last peak above 8,000m to be topped in winter. “WE DID IT,” tweeted Seven Summit Treks, a trekking company leading one of the expeditions. “The Karakorum’s ‘Savage Mountain’ been summited in most dangerous season: winter. Nepalese climbers finally reached the summit of Mt K2 this afternoon at 17:00 local time.” One of the climbers, Nirmal Purja, described it as a “very special moment.” Purja wrote on social media that “the whole team waited 10m below the summit to form a group then stepped onto the summit together whilst singing our Nepalese National Anthem.” However, their success was overshadowed by the death of Spanish climber Sergi Mingote. The Alpine Club of Pakistan said he fell while descending to base camp just before 4pm.
TENNIS
Aussie Open ‘to go ahead’
Australian Open director Craig Tiley yesterday insisted that the Grand Slam would begin as scheduled next month, while admitting it was “not a great situation” for the 47 players who have been confined to their hotel rooms. The tournament was thrown into disarray on Saturday when three people tested positive to COVID-19 on two of the 17 charter flights bringing players and their entourages to Melbourne and Adelaide. A fourth person, a member of a broadcast team on one of the same flights, from Los Angeles, tested positive yesterday.
Fickle winds produced farcical scenes yesterday on day two of the America’s Cup challenger series in Auckland, as the so-called “flying” yachts spent almost as much time in the water as above it. “I’m not sure today is a really accurate read because it’s so puffy, it’s shifty,” British sailing legend Ben Ainslie said after his Ineos Team UK maintained their perfect start to the Prada Cup series with a third straight win. The series would determine which of the 23m yachts — which fly above the water balanced on hi-tech foil arms — would challenge defending champion Team New Zealand for
VIRUS RISK: India’s Saina Nehwal tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yonex Thailand Open, while three other players were being retested after receiving conflicting results Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday returned to international competition after an eight-month break with a victory at the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok. Twenty-six-year-old Tai, 26, the top-seeded player at the tournament, met 18-year-old Thai player Benyapa Aimsaard in the opening round and narrowly won 21-18, 26-24. Her previous tournament was the Yonex All England Open in March last year, where she won the women’s singles title, before the BWF World Tour was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Benyapa was a last-minute replacement after another Thai player pulled out of the event. It was a rollercoaster match for Tai.
NO FAIRY TALE: Non-league Marine tried to bridge the biggest gap between opponents in FA Cup history, but the part-timers fell to a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United on Sunday suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit against Crawley Town as the League Two side swept to a stunning 3-0 win, while eighth-tier Marine’s hopes of causing the competition’s greatest shock were crushed in a 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. After the spiking COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with matches across the third round on Friday and Saturday, the FA Cup was back on more familiar ground on Sunday as Leeds became the competition’s latest big name to be knocked out by feisty underdogs. While Marine’s romantic adventure was cut short by a Carlos Vinicius hat-trick, and Chelsea and Manchester
DOUBLES VICTORY: The men’s doubles pairing of Taiwanese Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, and face South Koreans today Men’s badminton world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen yesterday marched into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, defeating younger opponent Lee Zii-jia 21-17, 21-15 after a rally, while Tai Tzu-ying had no trouble getting past her Canadian opponent in the women’s singles. The top male Taiwanese credited calm and focus in securing his win after briefly falling behind against his 22-year-old Malaysian opponent. “I think I had more patience against him and I won most of the long rallies,” the 31-year-old Chou said of Lee. “He wanted to attack [too much] and maybe he lost some focus,” Chou said. In today’s semi-finals, second-seeded Chou faces