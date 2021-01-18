Aaron Rodgers on Saturday threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Green Bay Packers moved to within one win of the Super Bowl with a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Rodgers set up an NFC Championship game against either Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints as Green Bay subdued the Rams defense at a frigid Lambeau Field.
Also advancing with a home triumph were the Buffalo Bills, as Taron Johnson intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass and ran it back 101 yards for a touchdown in a 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Photo: AP
The Bills advanced to their first AFC Conference championship game since 1993, where they are to face the winner of yesterday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
It was a deserved victory for the Packers, who dominated the divisional-round clash for long periods with a potent running and passing game before holding off a second-half Rams rally.
“This feels really good right now,” said Rodgers, who finished with 296 passing yards from 23-of-36 to stay on course for a second Super Bowl appearance, 10 years after leading the Packers to his first Vince Lombardi trophy.
The Packers were also buoyed by the presence of fans at Lambeau for the first time this season due to COVID-19, with a socially distanced crowd of 8,456 roaring them on.
“We have really missed that part of the experience,” Rodgers said. “So to run out of the tunnel tonight was unbelievable.”
“It’s hard to explain how much it means, having that energy from the crowd, but being able to play in front of them tonight was really special,” he added.
A third-quarter touchdown from Rams running back Cam Akers followed by a successful two-point conversion had cut Green Bay’s lead to seven points at 25-18 heading into the fourth quarter, but Rodgers delivered the knockout blow, hitting receiver Allen Lazard for a 58-yard touchdown to make it 32-18 and put the game out of reach.
At Buffalo, Johnson’s playoff record-long touchdown play was a turning point in the first-ever post-season matchup between the clubs.
Bills star Josh Allen won the battle between quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL Draft. Both were coming off the first playoff wins of their careers, but while Allen showed off his electric arm and powerful running skills, Jackson struggled mightily and had to leave the game at the end of the third quarter with a possible concussion.
On a cold and windy night, Allen threw for 206 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs snagged a touchdown pass, and Jerry Hughes had two sacks as the Bills’ defense harassed Jackson and prevented the Baltimore offense from getting into the end zone.
Allen said he does not care how it looks, as long as the Bills walk off the field as winners.
“Our defensive game plan was unbelievable,” Allen said. “The guys stepped up when their numbers were called. We got the job done. You don’t get style points for winning in the playoffs.”
Fickle winds produced farcical scenes yesterday on day two of the America’s Cup challenger series in Auckland, as the so-called “flying” yachts spent almost as much time in the water as above it. “I’m not sure today is a really accurate read because it’s so puffy, it’s shifty,” British sailing legend Ben Ainslie said after his Ineos Team UK maintained their perfect start to the Prada Cup series with a third straight win. The series would determine which of the 23m yachts — which fly above the water balanced on hi-tech foil arms — would challenge defending champion Team New Zealand for
VIRUS RISK: India’s Saina Nehwal tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yonex Thailand Open, while three other players were being retested after receiving conflicting results Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday returned to international competition after an eight-month break with a victory at the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok. Twenty-six-year-old Tai, 26, the top-seeded player at the tournament, met 18-year-old Thai player Benyapa Aimsaard in the opening round and narrowly won 21-18, 26-24. Her previous tournament was the Yonex All England Open in March last year, where she won the women’s singles title, before the BWF World Tour was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Benyapa was a last-minute replacement after another Thai player pulled out of the event. It was a rollercoaster match for Tai.
NO FAIRY TALE: Non-league Marine tried to bridge the biggest gap between opponents in FA Cup history, but the part-timers fell to a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United on Sunday suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit against Crawley Town as the League Two side swept to a stunning 3-0 win, while eighth-tier Marine’s hopes of causing the competition’s greatest shock were crushed in a 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. After the spiking COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with matches across the third round on Friday and Saturday, the FA Cup was back on more familiar ground on Sunday as Leeds became the competition’s latest big name to be knocked out by feisty underdogs. While Marine’s romantic adventure was cut short by a Carlos Vinicius hat-trick, and Chelsea and Manchester
DOUBLES VICTORY: The men’s doubles pairing of Taiwanese Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, and face South Koreans today Men’s badminton world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen yesterday marched into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, defeating younger opponent Lee Zii-jia 21-17, 21-15 after a rally, while Tai Tzu-ying had no trouble getting past her Canadian opponent in the women’s singles. The top male Taiwanese credited calm and focus in securing his win after briefly falling behind against his 22-year-old Malaysian opponent. “I think I had more patience against him and I won most of the long rallies,” the 31-year-old Chou said of Lee. “He wanted to attack [too much] and maybe he lost some focus,” Chou said. In today’s semi-finals, second-seeded Chou faces