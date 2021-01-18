Rodgers-led Packers, Bills advance in NFL playoffs

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Aaron Rodgers on Saturday threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Green Bay Packers moved to within one win of the Super Bowl with a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers set up an NFC Championship game against either Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints as Green Bay subdued the Rams defense at a frigid Lambeau Field.

Also advancing with a home triumph were the Buffalo Bills, as Taron Johnson intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass and ran it back 101 yards for a touchdown in a 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, left, throws under pressure from the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald in their NFL divisional playoff game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday. Photo: AP

The Bills advanced to their first AFC Conference championship game since 1993, where they are to face the winner of yesterday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a deserved victory for the Packers, who dominated the divisional-round clash for long periods with a potent running and passing game before holding off a second-half Rams rally.

“This feels really good right now,” said Rodgers, who finished with 296 passing yards from 23-of-36 to stay on course for a second Super Bowl appearance, 10 years after leading the Packers to his first Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Packers were also buoyed by the presence of fans at Lambeau for the first time this season due to COVID-19, with a socially distanced crowd of 8,456 roaring them on.

“We have really missed that part of the experience,” Rodgers said. “So to run out of the tunnel tonight was unbelievable.”

“It’s hard to explain how much it means, having that energy from the crowd, but being able to play in front of them tonight was really special,” he added.

A third-quarter touchdown from Rams running back Cam Akers followed by a successful two-point conversion had cut Green Bay’s lead to seven points at 25-18 heading into the fourth quarter, but Rodgers delivered the knockout blow, hitting receiver Allen Lazard for a 58-yard touchdown to make it 32-18 and put the game out of reach.

At Buffalo, Johnson’s playoff record-long touchdown play was a turning point in the first-ever post-season matchup between the clubs.

Bills star Josh Allen won the battle between quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL Draft. Both were coming off the first playoff wins of their careers, but while Allen showed off his electric arm and powerful running skills, Jackson struggled mightily and had to leave the game at the end of the third quarter with a possible concussion.

On a cold and windy night, Allen threw for 206 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs snagged a touchdown pass, and Jerry Hughes had two sacks as the Bills’ defense harassed Jackson and prevented the Baltimore offense from getting into the end zone.

Allen said he does not care how it looks, as long as the Bills walk off the field as winners.

“Our defensive game plan was unbelievable,” Allen said. “The guys stepped up when their numbers were called. We got the job done. You don’t get style points for winning in the playoffs.”