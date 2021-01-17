SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Players barred after flight

A host of players yesterday were barred from practicing for a fortnight in a major setback to their Australian Open preparations, after two people on a charter flight that brought them to Melbourne from Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19. While those who failed the test were not players, all remaining passengers were ordered to stay in their hotel rooms for the entire 14-day mandatory quarantine period. That means the 24 players on board would not be allowed out to practice and train for the five hours each day agreed to as part of their buildup to the opening Grand Slam of the year. Former Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens and Japan’s Kei Nishikori were among those on the plane, local media reported.

GOLF

Thomas dropped after slur

US fashion giant Ralph Lauren on Friday dropped its sponsorship of world No. 3 Justin Thomas, six days after a homophobic slur he made was picked up by television microphones. Thomas apologized the next day for his “terrible” and “inexcusable” remark, but in a statement on Friday, the New York-based apparel firm said that his words could not be associated with their brand. “We believe in the dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, political affiliation or sexual orientation,” the company statement said. Thomas, a 27-year-old American, uttered an anti-gay slur at the US PGA Tournament of Champions in Hawaii after missing a five-foot putt.

SAILING

Bekatorou accuses official

Olympic champion Sofia Bekatorou of Greece on Thursday accused an unnamed sporting official of sexually assaulting her in 1998 during preparations for the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games. Bekatorou, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said the male official from the Hellenic Sailing Federation performed a “lewd act” after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss team preparations. Bekatorou said she had made it clear that the act was not consensual, adding that she was left feeling “exhausted and humiliated.” Bekatorou made the allegation while speaking at an online event organized by the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports. She did not name the official, but described him as having a senior rank in the federation. In a statement on Friday, the federation said it had not received any complaint from Bekatorou, but urged her to make one.

ATHLETICS

Athletes support strike

In a rare display of affection for sports writers, 180 elite athletes signed a letter published on Friday in support of striking journalists at French daily L’Equipe. “Come back soon, make us experience sport, all sports, again, and continue to report for us, to report on me,” wrote the athletes. The group included NBA center Rudy Gobert, Olympic gold medalists Marie-Jose Perec and Renaud Lavillenie, Roland Garros winner Yannick Noah, former UEFA president Michel Platini, and Formula One champion Alain Prost, as well as American former Tour de France champion Greg Lemond and Brazil centerback Dante. “For years now, we’ve been rubbing shoulders, we’ve been talking by the side of the pitches, roads, swimming pools, gymnasiums, tracks,” said the letter. “Years of exchanging ideas and sometimes even arguing over them.” The journalists are striking against a plan to cut 50 out of 350 jobs from the group, which also includes VeloNews and France Football.