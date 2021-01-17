TENNIS
Players barred after flight
A host of players yesterday were barred from practicing for a fortnight in a major setback to their Australian Open preparations, after two people on a charter flight that brought them to Melbourne from Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19. While those who failed the test were not players, all remaining passengers were ordered to stay in their hotel rooms for the entire 14-day mandatory quarantine period. That means the 24 players on board would not be allowed out to practice and train for the five hours each day agreed to as part of their buildup to the opening Grand Slam of the year. Former Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens and Japan’s Kei Nishikori were among those on the plane, local media reported.
GOLF
Thomas dropped after slur
US fashion giant Ralph Lauren on Friday dropped its sponsorship of world No. 3 Justin Thomas, six days after a homophobic slur he made was picked up by television microphones. Thomas apologized the next day for his “terrible” and “inexcusable” remark, but in a statement on Friday, the New York-based apparel firm said that his words could not be associated with their brand. “We believe in the dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, political affiliation or sexual orientation,” the company statement said. Thomas, a 27-year-old American, uttered an anti-gay slur at the US PGA Tournament of Champions in Hawaii after missing a five-foot putt.
SAILING
Bekatorou accuses official
Olympic champion Sofia Bekatorou of Greece on Thursday accused an unnamed sporting official of sexually assaulting her in 1998 during preparations for the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games. Bekatorou, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said the male official from the Hellenic Sailing Federation performed a “lewd act” after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss team preparations. Bekatorou said she had made it clear that the act was not consensual, adding that she was left feeling “exhausted and humiliated.” Bekatorou made the allegation while speaking at an online event organized by the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports. She did not name the official, but described him as having a senior rank in the federation. In a statement on Friday, the federation said it had not received any complaint from Bekatorou, but urged her to make one.
ATHLETICS
Athletes support strike
In a rare display of affection for sports writers, 180 elite athletes signed a letter published on Friday in support of striking journalists at French daily L’Equipe. “Come back soon, make us experience sport, all sports, again, and continue to report for us, to report on me,” wrote the athletes. The group included NBA center Rudy Gobert, Olympic gold medalists Marie-Jose Perec and Renaud Lavillenie, Roland Garros winner Yannick Noah, former UEFA president Michel Platini, and Formula One champion Alain Prost, as well as American former Tour de France champion Greg Lemond and Brazil centerback Dante. “For years now, we’ve been rubbing shoulders, we’ve been talking by the side of the pitches, roads, swimming pools, gymnasiums, tracks,” said the letter. “Years of exchanging ideas and sometimes even arguing over them.” The journalists are striking against a plan to cut 50 out of 350 jobs from the group, which also includes VeloNews and France Football.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September. The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.” Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets,
‘NEED TO WIN’: World No. 292 Anastasia Gasanova said she was ‘really surprised’ after recording her first victory over a top 100 player in defeating Karolina Pliskova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday endured a grueling schedule at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, losing a tight three-set second-round singles match, before bouncing back to edge a nail-biter and advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles. After her shock defeat of eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round on Thursday, Hsieh fell to a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 defeat to world No. 99 Marta Kostyuk in 2 hours, 14 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 67 converted six of eight break points, but could only save six of 14 as the 18-year-old Ukrainian edged her first encounter on the
VIRUS RISK: India’s Saina Nehwal tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yonex Thailand Open, while three other players were being retested after receiving conflicting results Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday returned to international competition after an eight-month break with a victory at the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok. Twenty-six-year-old Tai, 26, the top-seeded player at the tournament, met 18-year-old Thai player Benyapa Aimsaard in the opening round and narrowly won 21-18, 26-24. Her previous tournament was the Yonex All England Open in March last year, where she won the women’s singles title, before the BWF World Tour was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Benyapa was a last-minute replacement after another Thai player pulled out of the event. It was a rollercoaster match for Tai.
NO FAIRY TALE: Non-league Marine tried to bridge the biggest gap between opponents in FA Cup history, but the part-timers fell to a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United on Sunday suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit against Crawley Town as the League Two side swept to a stunning 3-0 win, while eighth-tier Marine’s hopes of causing the competition’s greatest shock were crushed in a 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. After the spiking COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with matches across the third round on Friday and Saturday, the FA Cup was back on more familiar ground on Sunday as Leeds became the competition’s latest big name to be knocked out by feisty underdogs. While Marine’s romantic adventure was cut short by a Carlos Vinicius hat-trick, and Chelsea and Manchester