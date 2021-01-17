Claim of racism casts a shadow over Union win

AFP, BERLIN





An accusation of racism after the final whistle on Friday threatened to overshadow Union Berlin’s 1-0 home win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen, which lifted the hosts to fourth in the table.

Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who was born in Germany to Afghan parents, was booked on 90 minutes and had to be restrained during a heated exchange with a group of Union players.

“Nadiem Amiri’s background was insulted. There is no place for that on the pitch here. That is the saddest thing about the whole evening,” Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah told DAZN.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri, center, walks away from Union Berlin`s Grischa Proemel during thier Bundesliga match on Friday. Photo: AFP

Tah said he heard the insult “shitty Afghan” aimed at Amiri and wants the German FA to investigate.

“I hope there are consequences,” he said.

Union coach Urs Fischer, who went to Amiri’s aid, said the home side would investigate.

Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring a goal in their match against Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on March 9, 2015. Photo: Reuters

“Words were spoken which had no business being on a football pitch,” the Swiss boss said.

“We’ll try to sort this out, but if that is the case, then I apologies for it,” he added following Tah’s allegation.

The incident cast a shadow over Union claiming another major Bundesliga scalp at home, four weeks after an upset win over Borussia Dortmund.

Union’s replacement forward Cedric Teuchert sprinted onto a pass, which split Leverkusen’s defense and fired home the winning goal two minutes from time.

The 24-year-old made amends for squandering a golden chance six minutes after the break when his shot beat Lukas Hradecky, smashed against the post and rolled agonizingly along the goal line and away to safety.

“I don’t think any teams like playing us here. It’s a lot of fun playing in this team at the moment,” Teuchert said.

Teuchert had replaced Dutch striker Sheraldo Becker, who was helped off on 24 minutes with an ankle injury.

ROONEY SHIFTS CAREER

AFP, LONDON

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney on Friday ended his illustrious playing career to take up the job of managing EFL Championship side Derby County on a full-time basis.

Derby confirmed Rooney, 35, has agreed to a permanent deal until 2023, having succeeded Phillip Cocu on an interim basis in November last year.

In accepting the manager’s role, Derby said the iconic forward had “elected to call time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his job.”

Rooney was in charge for nine matches as interim boss at Derby, winning three and drawing four.

“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as our new manager,” Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said. “Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances.”

Rooney said he had been “blown away” by Derby’s potential when he arrived at the club after a spell playing for DC United in the US.

“To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honor,” he said.

Rooney, who captained Manchester United and England, hangs up his boots as the all-time leading goalscorer for United and his country.

He is also the second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history — behind only Alan Shearer — with 208 goals.

“It is a big step for him. He is quite a wealthy young man now, so he probably doesn’t need to go into management, but he wants to do it and that is important. Hopefully he does well,” said Alex Ferguson, who signed Rooney for United.