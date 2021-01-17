An accusation of racism after the final whistle on Friday threatened to overshadow Union Berlin’s 1-0 home win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen, which lifted the hosts to fourth in the table.
Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who was born in Germany to Afghan parents, was booked on 90 minutes and had to be restrained during a heated exchange with a group of Union players.
“Nadiem Amiri’s background was insulted. There is no place for that on the pitch here. That is the saddest thing about the whole evening,” Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah told DAZN.
Photo: AFP
Tah said he heard the insult “shitty Afghan” aimed at Amiri and wants the German FA to investigate.
“I hope there are consequences,” he said.
Union coach Urs Fischer, who went to Amiri’s aid, said the home side would investigate.
Photo: Reuters
“Words were spoken which had no business being on a football pitch,” the Swiss boss said.
“We’ll try to sort this out, but if that is the case, then I apologies for it,” he added following Tah’s allegation.
The incident cast a shadow over Union claiming another major Bundesliga scalp at home, four weeks after an upset win over Borussia Dortmund.
Union’s replacement forward Cedric Teuchert sprinted onto a pass, which split Leverkusen’s defense and fired home the winning goal two minutes from time.
The 24-year-old made amends for squandering a golden chance six minutes after the break when his shot beat Lukas Hradecky, smashed against the post and rolled agonizingly along the goal line and away to safety.
“I don’t think any teams like playing us here. It’s a lot of fun playing in this team at the moment,” Teuchert said.
Teuchert had replaced Dutch striker Sheraldo Becker, who was helped off on 24 minutes with an ankle injury.
ROONEY SHIFTS CAREER
AFP, LONDON
Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney on Friday ended his illustrious playing career to take up the job of managing EFL Championship side Derby County on a full-time basis.
Derby confirmed Rooney, 35, has agreed to a permanent deal until 2023, having succeeded Phillip Cocu on an interim basis in November last year.
In accepting the manager’s role, Derby said the iconic forward had “elected to call time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his job.”
Rooney was in charge for nine matches as interim boss at Derby, winning three and drawing four.
“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as our new manager,” Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said. “Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances.”
Rooney said he had been “blown away” by Derby’s potential when he arrived at the club after a spell playing for DC United in the US.
“To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honor,” he said.
Rooney, who captained Manchester United and England, hangs up his boots as the all-time leading goalscorer for United and his country.
He is also the second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history — behind only Alan Shearer — with 208 goals.
“It is a big step for him. He is quite a wealthy young man now, so he probably doesn’t need to go into management, but he wants to do it and that is important. Hopefully he does well,” said Alex Ferguson, who signed Rooney for United.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September. The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.” Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets,
‘NEED TO WIN’: World No. 292 Anastasia Gasanova said she was ‘really surprised’ after recording her first victory over a top 100 player in defeating Karolina Pliskova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday endured a grueling schedule at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, losing a tight three-set second-round singles match, before bouncing back to edge a nail-biter and advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles. After her shock defeat of eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round on Thursday, Hsieh fell to a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 defeat to world No. 99 Marta Kostyuk in 2 hours, 14 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 67 converted six of eight break points, but could only save six of 14 as the 18-year-old Ukrainian edged her first encounter on the
VIRUS RISK: India’s Saina Nehwal tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yonex Thailand Open, while three other players were being retested after receiving conflicting results Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday returned to international competition after an eight-month break with a victory at the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok. Twenty-six-year-old Tai, 26, the top-seeded player at the tournament, met 18-year-old Thai player Benyapa Aimsaard in the opening round and narrowly won 21-18, 26-24. Her previous tournament was the Yonex All England Open in March last year, where she won the women’s singles title, before the BWF World Tour was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Benyapa was a last-minute replacement after another Thai player pulled out of the event. It was a rollercoaster match for Tai.
NO FAIRY TALE: Non-league Marine tried to bridge the biggest gap between opponents in FA Cup history, but the part-timers fell to a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United on Sunday suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit against Crawley Town as the League Two side swept to a stunning 3-0 win, while eighth-tier Marine’s hopes of causing the competition’s greatest shock were crushed in a 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. After the spiking COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with matches across the third round on Friday and Saturday, the FA Cup was back on more familiar ground on Sunday as Leeds became the competition’s latest big name to be knocked out by feisty underdogs. While Marine’s romantic adventure was cut short by a Carlos Vinicius hat-trick, and Chelsea and Manchester