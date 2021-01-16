Thangarasu Natarajan arrived in Australia in November last year as a net bowler for the India squad, never expecting to get a shot at a Test debut Down Under.
However, he celebrated his elevation from backup bowler to cricket’s most elite level by taking a pair of key wickets to peg back Australia to 274-5 on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth test at the Gabba on Friday.
The 29-year-old left-armer played his first one-day international and his first Twenty20 international last month, and completed the full set of formats when he was given a Test debut.
Photo: Reuters
It was a kind of a last-man-standing chance after a string of injuries to bowlers culminated in pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the Brisbane match.
With one ODI and three T20s of international experience, Natarajan was straight into action, sharing the new ball with Mohammed Siraj, who was leading a bowling attack who had only a combined four previous Test caps, after Australia won the toss and decided to bat.
India had Australia in early trouble at 17-2 before Marnus Labuschagne rallied the innings, posting his fifth Test century and sharing partnerships of 70 with Steve Smith (36) and 113 with Matthew Wade (45) to get the hosts to 200-3 and on the verge of accelerating the scoring.
Photo: AFP
That is when Natarajan struck twice, quickly, to slow the momentum.
Wade and Labuschange both misjudged his length and top-edged attempted pull shots. Wade was caught at mid-on in Natarajan’s 13th over and Labuschagne, after surviving dropped catches on 37 and 48, was finally out for 108 after facing 204 deliveries when he skied one to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the rookie bowler’s 14th over.
Natarajan finished the day with figures of 2-63 from 20 overs.
Photo: AFP
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was unbeaten on 28 and captain Tim Paine was 38 not out at stumps.
The Gabba is a venue where Australia have not lost a cricket Test since 1988.
However, for the second consecutive day of Test cricket, India’s gritty, injury-depleted lineup troubled Australia.
The India players batted through the full final day in the third Test in Sydney on Monday, losing only three wickets, to salvage a draw and keep the series level at 1-1 going into the last match.
A squad already missing injured veteran bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, and skipper Virat Kohli, who returned to India for the birth of his first child, had theor depth tested even further when Bumrah (abdominal muscles), Ravichandran Ashwin (back), Ravindra Jadeja (thumb) and Hanuma Vihari (hamstring) were all ruled out for the Brisbane match.
Enter Natarajan and all-rounder Washington Sundar for their first Tests, and recalls for Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal.
India only need to draw at the Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but the inexperienced bowlers showed that they are here to win.
Siraj led the attack in just his third Test appearance and produced a breakthrough in the first over when he had David Warner (1) well caught by Rohit Sharma at second slip.
Thakur dismissed Marcus Harris (5) in the ninth over to make it 17-2, his first Test wicket.
Sundar also collected his first wicket — achieving it before he had conceded a run — when he had former Australia captain Smith caught at short mid-wicket with his first ball in the post-lunch session after his morning spell contained three maiden overs.
“It’s been amazing for me. It’s a dream come true — first wicket will be treasured,” Sundar said of his rise to the test XI.
“It’s a big honor to represent your country in the first place, and Test cricket ... amazing opportunity,” he said.
SRI LANKA, ENGLAND
AFP, GALLE, Sri Lanka
Skipper Joe Root completed his 18th Test century to push England to a big lead on a rain-hit Day 2 of the opening match against Sri Lanka yesterday.
Root was 168 not out as the tourists reached 320-4 when rain stopped play, a lead of 185 runs.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September. The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.” Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets,
‘NEED TO WIN’: World No. 292 Anastasia Gasanova said she was ‘really surprised’ after recording her first victory over a top 100 player in defeating Karolina Pliskova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday endured a grueling schedule at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, losing a tight three-set second-round singles match, before bouncing back to edge a nail-biter and advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles. After her shock defeat of eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round on Thursday, Hsieh fell to a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 defeat to world No. 99 Marta Kostyuk in 2 hours, 14 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 67 converted six of eight break points, but could only save six of 14 as the 18-year-old Ukrainian edged her first encounter on the
VIRUS RISK: India’s Saina Nehwal tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yonex Thailand Open, while three other players were being retested after receiving conflicting results Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday returned to international competition after an eight-month break with a victory at the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok. Twenty-six-year-old Tai, 26, the top-seeded player at the tournament, met 18-year-old Thai player Benyapa Aimsaard in the opening round and narrowly won 21-18, 26-24. Her previous tournament was the Yonex All England Open in March last year, where she won the women’s singles title, before the BWF World Tour was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Benyapa was a last-minute replacement after another Thai player pulled out of the event. It was a rollercoaster match for Tai.
NO FAIRY TALE: Non-league Marine tried to bridge the biggest gap between opponents in FA Cup history, but the part-timers fell to a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United on Sunday suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit against Crawley Town as the League Two side swept to a stunning 3-0 win, while eighth-tier Marine’s hopes of causing the competition’s greatest shock were crushed in a 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. After the spiking COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with matches across the third round on Friday and Saturday, the FA Cup was back on more familiar ground on Sunday as Leeds became the competition’s latest big name to be knocked out by feisty underdogs. While Marine’s romantic adventure was cut short by a Carlos Vinicius hat-trick, and Chelsea and Manchester