SOCCER
Players hairdos cause furor
Germany’s hairdressers are unimpressed by the latest trims on show in the Bundesliga, and have asked the German Football Association (DFB) why the players have been taking to the pitch with fresh cuts. Hair salons in Germany have been shut since Dec. 16 last year as part of strict restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19. In an open letter addressed to DFB president Fritz Keller, the German Hairdresser Association said that the players’ actions encouraged the public to flout health protocols by demanding the same services. “It is with great amazement we noticed that over the last match days of Bundesliga a vast majority of the professional footballers took to the pitch with new haircuts,” the hardressers’ association was quoted as saying by ESPN. “The discontent with the top styled football pros is growing. They lead to customers calling and asking for work on the side, and breaches of the corona regulations like visits at home.”
MOTORSPORT
Price airlifted to hospital
Two-time Dakar motorbike champion Toby Price on Tuesday crashed out of this year’s rally in Saudi Arabia, with the Australian having to be airlifted to hospital after a serious accident as French veteran Stephane Peterhansel took a massive step toward a record 14th title. Peterhansel has one hand on the trophy again after landing his first stage win this year, the Mini driver emerging from the ninth stage Red Sea run over dirt and rocks with a near 18-minute overall lead in the car category. However, the day was marred by Price’s crash which left him dazed after hitting his head. He had started the stage in second place overall, a little over one minute adrift of Chilean leader Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo. At the time of his accident Price had actually taken the lead and appeared to be gearing up for a victory.
SWIMMING
Klete Keller spotted at riot
American Klete Keller, who won two Olympic gold medals as a relay teammate of Michael Phelps, was identified as being among the supporters of US President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday last week, multiple reports said. Swimming news Web site SwimSwam said in a report that at least a dozen people within the sport identified the towering man wearing a US Olympic team jacket inside the building as Keller after reviewing video and screenshots of the riot. Attempts to reach Keller were unsuccessful. In one of the videos, which was taken by a reporter from conservative news outlet Townhall, a man identified as Keller is seen among the crowd that police officers were trying to push toward the Capitol exits.
SOCCER
Atletico lead by four points
Atletico Madrid on Tuesday extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points after a 2-0 win over Sevilla that strengthened their title credentials. Goals in each half from Angel Correa and substitute Saul Niguez on a freezing night following historic snowfall in the Spanish capital allowed Diego Simeone’s side to increase the gap between themselves and city rivals Real Madrid. The match at the Wanda Metropolitano was one of three games in hand that Atletico had on Madrid and Barcelona, who sit a further three points back in third. Sevilla remain sixth on 30 points, level with Real Sociedad in fifth.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September. The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.” Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets,
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
‘NEED TO WIN’: World No. 292 Anastasia Gasanova said she was ‘really surprised’ after recording her first victory over a top 100 player in defeating Karolina Pliskova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday endured a grueling schedule at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, losing a tight three-set second-round singles match, before bouncing back to edge a nail-biter and advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles. After her shock defeat of eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round on Thursday, Hsieh fell to a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 defeat to world No. 99 Marta Kostyuk in 2 hours, 14 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 67 converted six of eight break points, but could only save six of 14 as the 18-year-old Ukrainian edged her first encounter on the