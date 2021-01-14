SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Players hairdos cause furor

Germany’s hairdressers are unimpressed by the latest trims on show in the Bundesliga, and have asked the German Football Association (DFB) why the players have been taking to the pitch with fresh cuts. Hair salons in Germany have been shut since Dec. 16 last year as part of strict restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19. In an open letter addressed to DFB president Fritz Keller, the German Hairdresser Association said that the players’ actions encouraged the public to flout health protocols by demanding the same services. “It is with great amazement we noticed that over the last match days of Bundesliga a vast majority of the professional footballers took to the pitch with new haircuts,” the hardressers’ association was quoted as saying by ESPN. “The discontent with the top styled football pros is growing. They lead to customers calling and asking for work on the side, and breaches of the corona regulations like visits at home.”

MOTORSPORT

Price airlifted to hospital

Two-time Dakar motorbike champion Toby Price on Tuesday crashed out of this year’s rally in Saudi Arabia, with the Australian having to be airlifted to hospital after a serious accident as French veteran Stephane Peterhansel took a massive step toward a record 14th title. Peterhansel has one hand on the trophy again after landing his first stage win this year, the Mini driver emerging from the ninth stage Red Sea run over dirt and rocks with a near 18-minute overall lead in the car category. However, the day was marred by Price’s crash which left him dazed after hitting his head. He had started the stage in second place overall, a little over one minute adrift of Chilean leader Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo. At the time of his accident Price had actually taken the lead and appeared to be gearing up for a victory.

SWIMMING

Klete Keller spotted at riot

American Klete Keller, who won two Olympic gold medals as a relay teammate of Michael Phelps, was identified as being among the supporters of US President Donald Trump who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday last week, multiple reports said. Swimming news Web site SwimSwam said in a report that at least a dozen people within the sport identified the towering man wearing a US Olympic team jacket inside the building as Keller after reviewing video and screenshots of the riot. Attempts to reach Keller were unsuccessful. In one of the videos, which was taken by a reporter from conservative news outlet Townhall, a man identified as Keller is seen among the crowd that police officers were trying to push toward the Capitol exits.

SOCCER

Atletico lead by four points

Atletico Madrid on Tuesday extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points after a 2-0 win over Sevilla that strengthened their title credentials. Goals in each half from Angel Correa and substitute Saul Niguez on a freezing night following historic snowfall in the Spanish capital allowed Diego Simeone’s side to increase the gap between themselves and city rivals Real Madrid. The match at the Wanda Metropolitano was one of three games in hand that Atletico had on Madrid and Barcelona, who sit a further three points back in third. Sevilla remain sixth on 30 points, level with Real Sociedad in fifth.