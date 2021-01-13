SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Virus does not stop Kudla

The US’ Denis Kudla was told he had tested positive for COVID-19 mid-match at the Australian Open qualifying tournament — and then sealed victory before going into quarantine. The fourth seed learned of the positive test when 5-3 up in the second set against Moroccan Elliot Benchetrit, but was allowed to complete the ninth game. Kudla, the world No. 114, clinched the match 6-4, 6-3, but was then pulled out of the tournament and placed in hotel quarantine. Kudla’s scheduled opponent, Australian wildcard Dane Sweeny, was given a walkover into the final round. Argentinian player Francisco Cerundolo also tested positive, but had yet to play his first-round match against Mario Vilella Martinez of Spain.

MOTORSPORT

Loeb out of Dakar Rally

Nine-time rally world champion Sebastien Loeb was on Monday forced out of the Dakar Rally after two punctures, while Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah won stage eight. Three-time Dakar winner al-Attiyah covered the 375km of the timed special between Sakaka and Neom in Saudi Arabia in just under three hours. He has won four of eight stages of this year’s edition, as well as the prologue, but trails Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel in overall rankings by 4 minutes, 50 seconds. Loeb, taking part in his fifth Dakar, suffered his first puncture 43km into the stage. After he blew another tire at 83km, the Frenchman signaled his retirement to his team, British outfit Bahrain Raid Xtreme. This year’s Dakar was not kind to Loeb, who had been beset with mechanical problems and was more than 13 hours behind his compatriot Peterhansel.

FOOTBALL

Belichick spurns award

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick Monday night announced he would not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying that “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.” In a delicately worded, one-paragraph statement, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from US President Donald Trump, whom he has called a friend. Trump announced on Saturday, three days after the riots, that he would be awarding Belichick the nation’s highest civilian honor. “I was flattered ... out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” the coach said in a statement. “Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team.”

FORMULA ONE

Aussie, China races delayed

Formula One yesterday postponed the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahrain now set to open the season on March 28. Italy’s Imola circuit was added to the 23-round calendar as the second race on April 18, with the third slot on May 2 still to be confirmed but expected to be filled by Portugal’s Algarve circuit. Australia was given a new date of Nov. 21 for the race in Melbourne. China was not listed on the revised calendar, but Formula One sources said that it would be slotted in if circumstances allowed.