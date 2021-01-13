TENNIS
Virus does not stop Kudla
The US’ Denis Kudla was told he had tested positive for COVID-19 mid-match at the Australian Open qualifying tournament — and then sealed victory before going into quarantine. The fourth seed learned of the positive test when 5-3 up in the second set against Moroccan Elliot Benchetrit, but was allowed to complete the ninth game. Kudla, the world No. 114, clinched the match 6-4, 6-3, but was then pulled out of the tournament and placed in hotel quarantine. Kudla’s scheduled opponent, Australian wildcard Dane Sweeny, was given a walkover into the final round. Argentinian player Francisco Cerundolo also tested positive, but had yet to play his first-round match against Mario Vilella Martinez of Spain.
MOTORSPORT
Loeb out of Dakar Rally
Nine-time rally world champion Sebastien Loeb was on Monday forced out of the Dakar Rally after two punctures, while Qatari driver Nasser al-Attiyah won stage eight. Three-time Dakar winner al-Attiyah covered the 375km of the timed special between Sakaka and Neom in Saudi Arabia in just under three hours. He has won four of eight stages of this year’s edition, as well as the prologue, but trails Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel in overall rankings by 4 minutes, 50 seconds. Loeb, taking part in his fifth Dakar, suffered his first puncture 43km into the stage. After he blew another tire at 83km, the Frenchman signaled his retirement to his team, British outfit Bahrain Raid Xtreme. This year’s Dakar was not kind to Loeb, who had been beset with mechanical problems and was more than 13 hours behind his compatriot Peterhansel.
FOOTBALL
Belichick spurns award
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick Monday night announced he would not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying that “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.” In a delicately worded, one-paragraph statement, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from US President Donald Trump, whom he has called a friend. Trump announced on Saturday, three days after the riots, that he would be awarding Belichick the nation’s highest civilian honor. “I was flattered ... out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” the coach said in a statement. “Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team.”
FORMULA ONE
Aussie, China races delayed
Formula One yesterday postponed the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahrain now set to open the season on March 28. Italy’s Imola circuit was added to the 23-round calendar as the second race on April 18, with the third slot on May 2 still to be confirmed but expected to be filled by Portugal’s Algarve circuit. Australia was given a new date of Nov. 21 for the race in Melbourne. China was not listed on the revised calendar, but Formula One sources said that it would be slotted in if circumstances allowed.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September. The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.” Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets,
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
‘NEED TO WIN’: World No. 292 Anastasia Gasanova said she was ‘really surprised’ after recording her first victory over a top 100 player in defeating Karolina Pliskova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday endured a grueling schedule at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, losing a tight three-set second-round singles match, before bouncing back to edge a nail-biter and advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles. After her shock defeat of eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round on Thursday, Hsieh fell to a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 defeat to world No. 99 Marta Kostyuk in 2 hours, 14 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 67 converted six of eight break points, but could only save six of 14 as the 18-year-old Ukrainian edged her first encounter on the