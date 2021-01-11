India yesterday were battling to avoid defeat against Australia after losing two wickets before the close of play in a third Test marred by allegations of racist abuse from the Sydney crowd.
The hosts declared their second innings at tea on day four at 312 for six, leaving India needing a mammoth 407 to win, and they reached 98-2 at stumps, still needing a further 309 runs with the four-match series locked at 1-1.
No team has ever bettered 288 to clinch victory in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia achieving that mark against South Africa in 2006.
Photo: AFP
India’s record run chase started steadily before losing openers Shubman Gill for 31 and Rohit Sharma for 52, leaving their hopes resting on Cheteshwar Pujara, who was nine not out, and captain Ajinkya Rahane, unbeaten on four.
Sharma and Gill lived dangerously against some early torrid bowling by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.
They settled in during a 71-run stand to begin playing their shots, with the graceful Sharma bringing up an 11th Test 50 before being caught at fine leg hooking a Cummins short ball.
Gill, who has cemented his place in the side after making a debut this series, again looked at home until he nicked a Hazlewood delivery to Tim Paine behind the stumps on 31.
“The batsmen will walk in tomorrow believing they can do it,” said veteran Ravi Ashwin. “That belief is very important when you step onto the pitch.
“As a team, we are very hopeful we can put together a good performance,” he added.
Australia’s declaration came after Cameron Green fell on the stroke of tea for an entertaining 84, his maiden Test half-century, with captain Tim Paine unbeaten on 39. Steve Smith made 81 and Marnus Labuschagne 73, with Ashwin and Navdeep Saini grabbing two wickets each.
Just before the break there was a near 10-minute interruption to play that saw six fans removed after Mohammed Siraj, fielding on the boundary, complained to the umpire.
It was not clear what was said, but the incident followed India lodging a complaint on Saturday after allegations of racist abuse toward the team by sections of the crowd.
The International Cricket Council launched an investigation with Cricket Australia apologizing to India and vowing anyone at fault faced “lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW [New South Wales] Police.”
“We’ve seen it happen in different parts of the world and I’m really sad to see it happen in Australia,” Australia coach Justin Langer said.
“I think our series so far has been played in such great spirits ... it’s a shame to see it getting marred by incidents like we’re hearing about today and last night,” he said.
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
Joel Embiid’s 38 points and Seth Curry’s 28 on Wednesday saw the Philadelphia 76ers withstand a 60-point performance from Washington’s Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards. Tobias Harris and Shake Milton scored 19 points each, while Ben Simmons added 17 points and 12 assists, as the Sixers notched their fifth consecutive win and pushed their league-leading record to 7-1. The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Wizards hung around and knotted the score at 131-131 with four minutes left to play. From there, the Sixers scored eight consecutive points to pull away. The
Australian broadcaster Kayo Sports apologized yesterday after expletive-laden remarks by commentators Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds mocking Test star Marnus Labuschagne went to air. The former players did not seem to know that they were live on Friday evening as they prepared to call a Big Bash League game and began discussing the batsman’s unorthodox mannerisms at the crease. Symonds said Labuschagne, who is playing in the third Test against India, took “ADD ... pills,” in apparent reference to attention deficit disorder, while Warne replied: “Jeez it’s annoying. Just ... bat properly.” “Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments,” Kayo said