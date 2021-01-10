SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Manager sorry for travel

Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney said she was “deeply sorry” for allowing some of her players to travel to Dubai during the winter break. No player from United has tested positive for COVID-19, but their Women’s Super League game at Everton today has been postponed because of an outbreak at the Merseyside club. Casey said the break was within government guidelines, but acknowledged she had made an error in judgement. “I said before Christmas that I will always take my players’ well-being into consideration,” Stoney told British media. “I granted permission for my players to go home and see family, and to go away and have a break. I’m sincerely sorry for that because the buck stops and starts with me, and I’m responsible for that... I’ve made an error, I’ll look into it and the impact it’s had ... and I’m deeply, deeply sorry.”

TENNIS

Zverev and coach split

Alexander Zverev will head into this season looking for a new coach after splitting with Spaniard David Ferrer. Zverev added former world No. 3 Ferrer to his coaching team in the middle of last year and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open, where he went down to Dominic Thiem after winning the first two sets. The German picked up two ATP titles in Cologne and also made the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris in an encouraging close to the season. “I would like to thank David for the months we have shared, the times on and off the court, wishing him only the best in the future,” Zverev wrote on Instagram. “I also want to thank his family for giving me the chance to spend precious weeks with David during these difficult times. I have tremendous respect for the way David played and coaches tennis.” Ferrer said that he had to make the decision before the end of last year. “I spoke to Alexander and told him that I preferred not to continue working with him in 2021,” Ferrer told tennis Web site Punto de Break. “There wasn’t a particular reason or anything; I just thought the time wasn’t right. Everything is fine between us... I’m not the right person to help Alexander at the moment.”

TENNIS

Karlovic wins at almost 42

Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, the oldest player to win an ATP Tour match since 1995, hit 27 aces on Friday to beat No. 7-seeded Pablo Andujar of Spain 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round of the Delray Beach Open. Karlovic, who turns 42 next month, earned his first tour victory since February last year. He already was the oldest to win on the top men’s tour since Jimmy Connors at age 42, 25 years ago.

RUGBY UNION

Coach livid over lift

Nevers coach Xavier Pemeja said that winger Josaia Raisuqe lifting the referee into the air was unacceptable after Friday’s win against Beziers. Raisuqe grabbed official Laurent Millotte by the waist and hoisted him off his feet as he celebrated their 30-25 Pro D2 victory before being sent off. “It’s intolerable. He’ll be punished by the league’s disciplinary committee,” Pemeja told Canal+ television. “I’ll deal with him. I can’t accept it. What happened at the end there it’s going to be very bad.” Raisuqe, 26, who is automatically suspended after the red card, joined the club in 2017 from top-flight Stade Francais, where he scored three tries in 11 games. In July 2017 he was sacked by the Parisian outfit after he was accused of sexual assault, which he denied.