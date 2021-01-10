Record three-point night helps the Jazz

AP, MILWAUKEE





The Utah Jazz’s record three-point shooting on Friday ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ home-court dominance.

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points as the Jazz shot 25 of 53 from three-point range to win 131-118 and hand the Bucks their first home loss this season.

Utah’s 25 three-pointers set a franchise record.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, left, drives past Coby White of the Chicago Bulls during their NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: AFP

The Jazz also became the first team in NBA history to have five players make at least four threes in the same game.

“I think more than the total number, the balance is something that I think is significant for us,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “That’s a strength of our team. We’ve got a lot of guys who can make those shots. It’s been something we’ve been banging that drum [about] from the first day. We want guys to take threes.”

The Utah players who made at least four three-pointers were Royce O’Neale (six of eight), Mike Conley (five of 10), Jordan Clarkson (five of 12), Mitchell (four of nine) and Bojan Bogdanovic (four of 10). Clarkson scored 26 points, Bogdanovic 20, O’Neale 18 and Conley 17.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant looks for the basket over Phoenix Suns defenders during their NBA game in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton had 31 points and 10 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 17 points, Brook Lopez had 12 and Donte DiVincenzo added 11.

The Bucks (5-4) had won their first four home games by an average of 23.5 points, but trailed nearly the whole way this time.

The Jazz ended a two-game skid after double-digit losses against the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, looks to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell defends at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday. Photo: Nick Monroe-USA TODAY

“Certainly they played well,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They executed their offense well. They shared it well. They made shots well. And on top of that, when they did miss, it felt like they were on the offensive boards all night.”

Utah broke open a close game by scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to grab a 116-96 edge.

The Bucks did not score their first points of the final period until Antetokounmpo dunked with 6 minutes, 47 seconds remaining.

LAKERS 117, BULLS 115

LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, as the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of two injured starters for a victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Zach LaVine scored 38 points, but the UCLA product missed a jumper with 4.7 seconds left that would have put Chicago ahead.

Montrezl Harrell had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, who have won five of six. James and Harrell led the way as Los Angeles held off the Bulls down the stretch without injured starters Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

PISTONS 110, SUNS 105

Jerami Grant had 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation time as the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns in overtime after rallying from a 23-point deficit.

Detroit scored the first nine points of the extra session after barely leading at all during regulation.

Grant had only two assists on the night, but one of them was to Mason Plumlee for a dunk that tied it at 93 with 9.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Then Devin Booker missed a jumper that could have won it for the Suns.

Booker scored 23 points for Phoenix, including a three-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime that brought the Suns within three.

Grant answered with a three-pointer in front of the Detroit bench to double the lead.

KINGS 123, RAPTORS 144

Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and Toronto made 20 three-pointers as the Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while beating Sacramento for their second win of the season.

Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors snap a three-game losing streak.

Chris Boucher added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. Terence Davis had 18 points.

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 15 point and eight assists for Sacramento.

PELICANS 110, HORNETS 118

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points as Charlotte methodically came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat New Orleans.

Miles Bridges scored 20 points and Devonte Graham had 17 for the Hornets, who did not take their first lead until the fourth quarter.

Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Josh Hart had 19 for the Pelicans, who have lost three straight, all at home.

The game marked the first time brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball played against one another.

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball had the better night, with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

GRIZZLIES 115, NETS 110

Dillon Brooks scored 24 points as Memphis held on to beat Brooklyn after Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas left midway through the game due to health and safety protocols.

Brandon Clarke added 21 for Memphis, who got their first home win of the season.

The Nets got 43 points from Caris LeVert, including 25 in the second half as they overcame a 22-point, first-half deficit.

Brooklyn were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, while Memphis were missing reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

CELTICS 116, WIZARDS 107

Jayson Tatum had 32 points, and Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds as Boston held off Bradley Beal and Washington for their fourth straight win.

Beal had 41 points and eight rebounds a game after tying the franchise record with 60 points against the 76ers.

Tatum hit 14 of 27 shots to power the Celtics, who were without Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

Rui Hachimura had 17 points for the Wizards.

KNICKS 89, THUNDER 101

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points as Oklahoma City overcame an ugly start to beat New York.

Al Horford added 15 points and was practically the only offense early for the Thunder, who got better as the game went along and improved to 4-1 on the road.

R.J. Barrett scored 19 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Julius Randle, scoreless in the first half, finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

ROCKETS 132, MAGIC 90

Christian Wood scored 22 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds to lead Houston past short-handed Orlando.

Houston were up by 29 at halftime and had extended the lead to 81-43 after consecutive three-pointers by John Wall and P.J. Tucker with about five minutes left in the third.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic.

James Harden had 15 points and 13 assists for Houston.