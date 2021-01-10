Stephen Curry sizzles for the Warriors

‘BOUNCE BACK’: Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his star player usually returns well after a low performance, while Paul George said that the loss came at the right time

AFP and AP, LOS ANGELES





Stephen Curry scored 38 points as the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 22-point deficit to overpower the Los Angeles Clippers with a 115-105 victory in San Francisco on Friday.

The Warriors used a 34-6 run over the third and fourth quarters to stun the Clippers and erase their big lead.

“We are a young team trying to find our identity and understand how we are going to win games,” Curry said. “A win like this gives us confidence that no matter how far out of it we are, we can turn it around.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after a three-point basket by forward Andrew Wiggins against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY

Curry drained nine threes as the Warriors avenged a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, when Curry was held to a season-low 13 points.

The Warriors made 20 threes in Friday’s contest.

“It is perseverance and resilience on my part,” he said. “I credit my conditioning to be able to keep going and I use my basketball IQ to find those holes.”

Curry posted his third 30-point performance in his past four games, making 13 of his 24 shots and nine of his 14 three-point attempts.

He also had 11 assists.

Wiggins finished with 16 points for the Warriors, who shot 20-for-41 on three-pointers and outscored the Clippers 60-42 from beyond the arc.

Paul George had a team-high 25 points and Kawhi Leonard 24 for the Clippers, who made 18 turnovers.

The Clippers led by 14 points at the half, and 85-63 late in the third quarter. Curry capped a 19-point third quarter with a long-range basket in the final seconds to give the Warriors a 87-81 lead.

Golden State extended that to 97-91 early in the fourth, but the Clippers tied it 97-97 with just over seven minutes left on the clock.

Brad Wanamaker drained two threes and Andrew Wiggins made a clutch shot late to drown out any attempt by Los Angeles to rally late.

“It’s just who Steph is,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s been doing this for many, many years and it’s one of the reasons he’s a two- time MVP.”

“Usually with Steph, when he has a tough game he bounces back with the next one,” he said.

“I think it’s good something like this happened to us early in the season,” George said. “We have to be a better closing-out team.”

“They got hot and they stayed hot the last two quarters,” he said. “The momentum swung and that team was playing with a lot of confidence.”

Serge Ibaka had 19 points on nine-for-12 shooting.

Leonard’s missed free throw in the second quarter ended a streak of 46 consecutive free throws made by Los Angeles at the Chase Center.

Coach Tyronn Lue was asked before the game how he liked coaching while wearing a mask.

“It’s hard,” he said. “With my Missouri accent and face mask on, they can’t understand me too much, but we’ve just do what we’ve got to do.”

Friday marked the final game for Warriors official scorer Fred Kast, who retired after 57 years on the job.

Kast was honored with a JumboTron presentation during the first quarter and then the team awarded him a game ball afterward.

Players surrounded Kast and cheered after he took several attempts to sink a close-range shot.