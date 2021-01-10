Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are to join Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in playing a pre-Australian Open warm-up exhibition in Adelaide after serving their quarantine in the South Australian city, Tennis Australia (TA) said yesterday.
The “A Day at the Drive” event is to take place at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Jan. 29, a week before the delayed Grand Slam gets under way at Melbourne Park.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley had already flagged that Ash Barty and Simona Halep would be among the eight players involved in the exhibition with US Open champion Dominic Thiem now confirmed as the third man.
Adelaide is also to host a WTA tour 500 level event, the Adelaide International, in the week after the Australian Open as Tennis Australia looks to give players every opportunity to compete after traveling Down Under and isolating for two weeks.
“These two tournaments are a real coup for South Australia,” South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said in a news release.
“This is a real show of support for the way that South Australia has managed the COVID-19 pandemic and underlines our ability to attract world-class events,” he said.
Hundreds of players and entourages are to arrive in Australia from Friday and undergo a mandatory quarantine as part of COVID-19 health protocols for the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam.
The players will be allowed five hours a day outside their hotel rooms to train during their mandatory isolation.
Tiley told the Tennis Channel that health regulations would be the same in Adelaide.
However, the Sydney Morning Herald said that the Adelaide hotel, with gym facilities, would offer much better accommodation for the players than those on offer in Melbourne.
France’s Jeremy Chardy, ranked 72nd in the world, was not happy with the decision on the Adelaide tournament and feared that top players isolating in the city would benefit from extra privileges.
“This announcement for the top threes is a bit out of the blue, and it’s weird, to put it mildly,” Chardy told L’Equipe.
“They will even be able to benefit from a gym at the hotel and will be able to do their exercises, which will not count towards the five-hour quota,” he said.
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
Joel Embiid’s 38 points and Seth Curry’s 28 on Wednesday saw the Philadelphia 76ers withstand a 60-point performance from Washington’s Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards. Tobias Harris and Shake Milton scored 19 points each, while Ben Simmons added 17 points and 12 assists, as the Sixers notched their fifth consecutive win and pushed their league-leading record to 7-1. The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Wizards hung around and knotted the score at 131-131 with four minutes left to play. From there, the Sixers scored eight consecutive points to pull away. The
Top seed Kento Momota’s positive test for COVID-19 at Narita Airport has forced Japan to withdraw its players from upcoming international badminton tournaments in Thailand. The two-time singles world champion was scheduled to compete in the Yonex Thailand Open from Tuesday next week to Jan. 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, as well as the HSBC World Tour Finals from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31. Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said that 26-year-old Momota tested positive for COVID-19 after practicing with his teammates in Tokyo on Saturday, prompting the entire team to cancel