An already depleted India were rocked by more injuries yesterday, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and spinner Ravindra Jadeja taken for scans after being hit while batting against Australia in the third Test.
Pant took a nasty blow to the elbow in Sydney on his way to a breezy 36 in India’s first innings and needed extensive on-field treatment.
He continued batting, but failed to take his place behind the stumps in Australia’s second innings, with substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha putting the gloves on instead.
Photo: AFP
“Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India wrote on Twitter.
It was a similar story for Jadeja, who took four wickets in Australia’s first innings, but did not appear for their second after being hit on the left thumb.
“He has been taken for scans,” the board tweeted separately, with Mayank Agarwal on the field as a substitute.
Photo: AFP
The piled more misery on India, who went into the Test without injured fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, while regular captain Virat Kohli is in India for the birth of his first child.
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
Joel Embiid’s 38 points and Seth Curry’s 28 on Wednesday saw the Philadelphia 76ers withstand a 60-point performance from Washington’s Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards. Tobias Harris and Shake Milton scored 19 points each, while Ben Simmons added 17 points and 12 assists, as the Sixers notched their fifth consecutive win and pushed their league-leading record to 7-1. The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Wizards hung around and knotted the score at 131-131 with four minutes left to play. From there, the Sixers scored eight consecutive points to pull away. The
Top seed Kento Momota’s positive test for COVID-19 at Narita Airport has forced Japan to withdraw its players from upcoming international badminton tournaments in Thailand. The two-time singles world champion was scheduled to compete in the Yonex Thailand Open from Tuesday next week to Jan. 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, as well as the HSBC World Tour Finals from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31. Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said that 26-year-old Momota tested positive for COVID-19 after practicing with his teammates in Tokyo on Saturday, prompting the entire team to cancel