Pant and Jadeja hit by ball

AFP, SYDNEY





An already depleted India were rocked by more injuries yesterday, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and spinner Ravindra Jadeja taken for scans after being hit while batting against Australia in the third Test.

Pant took a nasty blow to the elbow in Sydney on his way to a breezy 36 in India’s first innings and needed extensive on-field treatment.

He continued batting, but failed to take his place behind the stumps in Australia’s second innings, with substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha putting the gloves on instead.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja avoids a bouncer from Australia bowler Pat Cummins on the third day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India wrote on Twitter.

It was a similar story for Jadeja, who took four wickets in Australia’s first innings, but did not appear for their second after being hit on the left thumb.

“He has been taken for scans,” the board tweeted separately, with Mayank Agarwal on the field as a substitute.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday. Photo: AFP

The piled more misery on India, who went into the Test without injured fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, while regular captain Virat Kohli is in India for the birth of his first child.