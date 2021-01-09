Joe Harris on Thursday scored a team-high 28 points as the Brooklyn Nets shook off the absence of two stars to snap the Philadelphia 76ers’ five-game winning streak with a 122-109 victory.
Caris LeVert scored 22 points and had 10 assists as the Nets cooled off the NBA’s hottest team, despite missing their two top players, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
“We are a totally different team when those guys are out here, but I think we’ve done a great job of having a next-man-up mentality, guys stepping into those roles and fulfilling what we need as a team,” Nets guard LeVert said.
Durant sat out due to COVID-19 protocols and Irving missed the game due to “personal reasons.”
Nets coach Steve Nash said before the contest that Irving’s absence came as a surprise to him and he remained unsure of the exact issue.
“I sent him a message in the last half-hour and haven’t heard back yet, but obviously thinking about him and hope that all is well,” Nash said. “It’s a private matter.”
Nash did say that Durant, who had to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure, could be ready to return tomorrow.
In the meantime, Harris got the job done, finishing two points shy of his career high as the Nets posted their second straight double-digit win after dropping four of five.
LeVert, who started in place of Irving, made the most of his opportunity. He scored 18 points by halftime as the Nets shot 45.4 percent and scored 35 points off 20 Philadelphia turnovers.
“When we play connected and we have that fighting spirit, we give ourselves a great chance every night, no matter who’s available,” Nash said.
Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had quiet nights for the 76ers.
Embiid scored 20 points on seven-of-14 shooting, while Simmons had just 11 points.
Shake Milton started in place of injured Seth Curry and led the Sixers with 24 points and seven assists.
Curry, who made the trip with the team, was reported after the game to have returned a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the Sixers to remain overnight in New York so they ccould conduct further testing to see if the coronavirus had spread to any of the other players.
Elsewhere, Damian Lillard delivered 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Portland Trail Blazers breezed past the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves 135-117.
C.J. McCollum tallied 20 points and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 17 and seven rebounds for Portland, who snapped a two-game skid and posted their highest-scoring effort of the season.
Naz Reid chipped in 13 points in 16 minutes as Minnesota dropped their sixth straight game.
The Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 47 points in the second quarter. The team’s previous high for second-quarter points was 45, achieved twice, first in 1973 and then again in 2014.
In Memphis, Tennessee, Andre Drummond posted game-highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Larry Nance Jr added 18 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90.
In Los Angeles, LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Los Angeles Lakers 118-109, while in Denver, Colorado, Luka Doncic had 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks downed the Denver Nuggets 124-117 in overtime.
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
Joel Embiid’s 38 points and Seth Curry’s 28 on Wednesday saw the Philadelphia 76ers withstand a 60-point performance from Washington’s Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards. Tobias Harris and Shake Milton scored 19 points each, while Ben Simmons added 17 points and 12 assists, as the Sixers notched their fifth consecutive win and pushed their league-leading record to 7-1. The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Wizards hung around and knotted the score at 131-131 with four minutes left to play. From there, the Sixers scored eight consecutive points to pull away. The