Daria Kasatkina wins first women’s match of season

AP, ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates





Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari won their opening matches on Wednesday as the women’s tennis season began at the Abu Dhabi Open.

Last month, the WTA set up the Abu Dhabi tournament to give players more time to prepare for the Australian Open, which has been postponed from its usual January dates to Feb. 8, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be the only warm-up tournament outside Melbourne.

After the event in Abu Dhabi, players would either head to Australia on charter flights before entering quarantine, or travel the short distance to Dubai to play Australian Open qualifying.

Kasatkina was the first winner of the new season, beating Wang Qiang 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 after trailing 2-0 in the deciding set.

It was the Russian’s first match since October last year, and Wang’s first since March.

“The first match after a long stop is never easy,” Kasatkina said. “I was not that nervous, but I felt my stomach a little bit.”

Kasatkina added she did not mind spending time alone, making her better placed than most to adapt to quarantine measures ahead of the Australian Open.

“For many of the players, it’s difficult with the protocols and everything,” Kasatkina said. “I’m OK to sit a long time in the room.”

The ninth-seeded Sakkari faced four break points, but saved them all in a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

The Greek player next faces either Coco Gauff or Ulrikke Eikeri in the second round.

Two seeded players were eliminated as Veronika Kudermetova beat No. 10 Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-1, while Bernarda Pera of the US won a marathon first-set tiebreaker on her way to ousting Donna Vekic 7-6 (10), 2-6, 6-4.

AUSTRALIA OPEN

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams spearheaded the two WTA tournaments in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, with the top 32-ranked women split evenly across the simultaneous events, organizers said yesterday.

Players are to arrive in Australia from Jan. 15 and undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine before two WTA 500 and two ATP 250 events are held alongside the ATP Cup, all at Melbourne Park.

Organizers have branded it the Melbourne Summer Series and named each tournament after areas of Victoria state.

That would see the women play the Gippsland Trophy and the Yarra Valley Classic from Jan 31 to Feb. 6, marking Barty’s first appearance in 11 months after opting out of the US and European swing last year over coronavirus fears.

“There’s no doubt this will be an historic week of tennis, and is the biggest-ever Australian Open lead-in week we have seen,” Tennis Australia major events head Cameron Pearson said. “While we know the circumstances are unique this year, it is a huge coup to secure such strong playing fields.”

Additional reporting by AFP