Loeb frustrated at stewards over speeding penalty

Sebastien Loeb, the world’s most successful rally driver, slammed Dakar stewards after he collected a five-minute time penalty for speeding in Wednesday’s fourth stage in Saudi Arabia.

The sanction dropped the Loeb, a record nine-time world champion, from fourth overall to seventh.

“You’ve got to know me a little after all these years and only very rarely do I have a ‘rant,’ but this evening, I need to share with you the incompetence of the stewards’ panel,” he said on Instagram.

Monster Energy Honda Team driver Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo competes in the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally in Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Loeb explained that an alarm had not sounded in the car when it entered a controlled speed zone due to a recognized GPS problem.

He said the penalty was far greater than any time gained.

“I am passionate, but above all I am a competitor,” Loeb said. “Today, if I am in a race like the Dakar, it is first and foremost to achieve what I am employed for: to achieve a result that meets the ambitions of the team and meets my ambitions — and for that, there is no room for incompetence, or for the incompetent.”

Mini driver Carlos Sainz and codriver Lucas Cruz, front, overtake Toyota driver Jakub Przygonski and codriver Timo Gottschalk, center, in the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Three-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah took his third stage win to chip away at Stephane Peterhansel’s overall lead.

The Toyota driver was four minutes, 58 seconds adrift of Peterhansel, the veteran “Mr Dakar” who has won the event a record 13 times on two wheels and four, but has yet to take a stage this year.

Despite his speed, Al-Attiyah clawed back only 11 seconds from the consistent X-Raid Mini driver who finished second on the 337km stage from Wadi Ad-Dawasir north to the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

“We’re not marking one another. It’s just one relentless attack after another,” said Peterhansel of the battle to stay ahead.

Carlos Sainz, Peterhansel’s teammate and the defending champion, climbed back to third overall, but still 36 minutes off the lead.

Driver Bernhard ten Brinke retired after rolling his Toyota pickup heavily on Tuesday.

MOTORBIKE CATEGORY

Xavier de Soultrait took the lead in Wednesday’s fourth stage for Husqvarna, with Joan Barreda 15 seconds behind after winning the stage.

Kevin Benavides was in third place — an additional 3:09 behind.

Rider CS Santosh was flown to a hospital in Riyadh after a big crash.

The Hero team said that the 37-year-old appeared to be stable.

Media reports said that he had been placed in an induced coma.

Husqvarna rider Paul Spierings told rallymaniacs.com that he and Maurizio Gerini had managed to resuscitate Santosh before the emergency helicopter arrived.

“When the helicopter arrived after 15 minutes, I luckily felt a pulse again. That was a huge relief,” Spierings said. “I was able to act well because I knew what to do, but I had never resuscitated anyone in real life.”

Santosh has completed three Dakars, but had to withdraw last year after the death of his teammate Paulo Goncalves.

Edwin Straver also died as a result of injuries sustained in last year’s Dakar Rally.

The Dakar, one of the most grueling and dangerous motorsport events, started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital in West Africa.

After a period in South America, it is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia.

The rally involves amateurs and professionals competing in a range of categories including cars, trucks, quads and side-by-side UTV vehicles, as well as motorcycles.