BASKETBALL
Masks mandated in Boston
The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston University Terriers on Tuesday wore masks on court amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the Crusaders won their National Collegiate Athletic Association encounter 68-66. Masks were mandated — not just on the sidelines, but during the game — for both sides at Case Gymnasium in Boston. It is believed to be the first men’s college basketball game in the US with both teams in masks. On Monday, the Terriers wore masks in an 83-76 win against Holy Cross, but the Crusaders did not. Boston University has ordered all of its sports teams to wear masks during play.
FOOTBALL
Drag racing draws citation
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills were cited for drag racing in Westlake, Ohio, police said on Tuesday. The players were stopped in the suburb about 16km from the team’s headquarters, police said. A marijuana joint was “found and destroyed,” they said. A team spokesman said that the Browns are “gathering more information and will handle appropriately.” Wills wrote on Twitter that people were “blowing it way out of proportion.”
FOOTBALL
Smith wins Heisman Trophy
University of Alabama star DeVonta Smith on Tuesday won the Heisman Trophy, the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the award for the top US college football player. “To all the young kids out there who aren’t the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing,” Smith said in his acceptance speech at a virtual presentation ceremony.
BASEBALL
Padres’ Kim confident
Kim Ha-seong left no doubt how he feels about his new team, the San Diego Padres. “The main reason I joined the Padres is that the Padres are not only a contender, but will become the World Series champions this year. I want to be part of a winning team,” Kim said through a translator during a videoconference on Tuesday. Asked what he was looking forward to the most and what his biggest challenge would be, he repeated his main goal. “First and foremost is the Padres winning the World Series and I would like to contribute significantly to that winning team,” Kim said from South Korea.
ICE HOCKEY
US win tournament
Spencer Knight made 34 saves, and Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist as the US topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to win the World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. In the earlier game, Anton Lundell had two goals as Finland beat Russia 4-1 to win bronze medal.
SOCCER
Colin Bell dies
Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell has died aged 74 following a short illness, the club announced on Tuesday. Bell scored 152 goals in 492 appearances for City during a 13-year career with the club. “Colin passed away peacefully this afternoon after a short, non-COVID-related illness, aged 74,” City said. “He leaves behind wife, Marie, children, Jon and Dawn, and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack.” Bell was a member of the City side who won the old First Division title in 1967-1968 and the FA Cup in 1969. He also won 48 England caps.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles. The list recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, including show business, sports and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens. There were many awards for those seeking solutions to the problems posed by COVID-19 as the pandemic drags on. Hamilton, 35, surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a stellar season that was shortened due to the pandemic. A group of British lawmakers last month called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to