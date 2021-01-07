SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Masks mandated in Boston

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston University Terriers on Tuesday wore masks on court amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the Crusaders won their National Collegiate Athletic Association encounter 68-66. Masks were mandated — not just on the sidelines, but during the game — for both sides at Case Gymnasium in Boston. It is believed to be the first men’s college basketball game in the US with both teams in masks. On Monday, the Terriers wore masks in an 83-76 win against Holy Cross, but the Crusaders did not. Boston University has ordered all of its sports teams to wear masks during play.

FOOTBALL

Drag racing draws citation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills were cited for drag racing in Westlake, Ohio, police said on Tuesday. The players were stopped in the suburb about 16km from the team’s headquarters, police said. A marijuana joint was “found and destroyed,” they said. A team spokesman said that the Browns are “gathering more information and will handle appropriately.” Wills wrote on Twitter that people were “blowing it way out of proportion.”

FOOTBALL

Smith wins Heisman Trophy

University of Alabama star DeVonta Smith on Tuesday won the Heisman Trophy, the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the award for the top US college football player. “To all the young kids out there who aren’t the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing,” Smith said in his acceptance speech at a virtual presentation ceremony.

BASEBALL

Padres’ Kim confident

Kim Ha-seong left no doubt how he feels about his new team, the San Diego Padres. “The main reason I joined the Padres is that the Padres are not only a contender, but will become the World Series champions this year. I want to be part of a winning team,” Kim said through a translator during a videoconference on Tuesday. Asked what he was looking forward to the most and what his biggest challenge would be, he repeated his main goal. “First and foremost is the Padres winning the World Series and I would like to contribute significantly to that winning team,” Kim said from South Korea.

ICE HOCKEY

US win tournament

Spencer Knight made 34 saves, and Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist as the US topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to win the World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. In the earlier game, Anton Lundell had two goals as Finland beat Russia 4-1 to win bronze medal.

SOCCER

Colin Bell dies

Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell has died aged 74 following a short illness, the club announced on Tuesday. Bell scored 152 goals in 492 appearances for City during a 13-year career with the club. “Colin passed away peacefully this afternoon after a short, non-COVID-related illness, aged 74,” City said. “He leaves behind wife, Marie, children, Jon and Dawn, and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack.” Bell was a member of the City side who won the old First Division title in 1967-1968 and the FA Cup in 1969. He also won 48 England caps.