MOTORSPORT

Al-Attiyah takes Dakar stage

Nasser al-Attiyah on Monday won the second stage of the Dakar Rally as the leaders took on a familiar look. Al-Attiyah, who started 10th on the 457km sandy special in southern Saudi Arabia from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir, took over the stage lead after about 300km, and beat home Stephane Peterhansel by 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Carlos Sainz, the defending champion who opened the stage, slipped to sixth, but rallied and finished third, more than 9 minutes off the pace. Peterhansel took the race lead overall, while his Mini teammate Sainz was 6 minutes, 30 seconds back in second and al-Attiyah’s Toyota was third, 9 minutes down. Between the three of them, they have won 10 of the past 11 Dakars. “Yesterday, we lost a lot of time because we opened the way, and it was not really good for us and we didn’t take risks, but today we went flat out and everything is working very, very well” al-Attiyah said.

SOCCER

Uruguay slams Cavani ban

The Uruguayan Football Players’ Association (AFU) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Football Association (FA) for banning Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani over a social media post the governing body ruled was in breach of anti-racism rules. Cavani posted a message on Instagram shortly after scoring twice in United’s 3-2 win over Southampton where he thanked a friend for his congratulations using the commonly used Spanish term “negrito” (small black person). He swiftly deleted the post and issued an apology after being made aware of the connotations in English, and released a apology saying that he was “completely opposed to racism.” That did not stop the FA imposing a three-match ban and a ￡100,000 (US$136,000) fine. The sanction has sparked outrage in Uruguay with the country’s AFU saying that the FA had made a “questionable resolution” as a result of its “poverty of cultural and linguistic knowledge... Unfortunately through this sanction the English Football Association expresses absolute ignorance and disdain for a multicultural vision of the world. It has not just punished one person, but also a whole culture, our way of life, which is truly a discriminatory and racist act.”

CRICKET

Moeen Ali has COVID-19

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was on Monday isolating in Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in the South Asian country for the team’s two-Test tour. Pace bowler Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact of Ali and was also observing a period of self-isolation. Ali is due out of isolation on Wednesday next week, the day before the first Test starts in Galle. Woakes is being advised to isolate for a minimum of seven days.

FOOTBALL

Two teams fire coaches

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday parted ways with their respective head coaches as the annual purge of personnel continued for underperforming teams across the NFL. A day after the 2-14 New York Jets fired Adam Gase, the Jaguars let go of head coach Doug Marrone after a 1-15 season, the worst record in the NFL, and the Chargers dismissed Anthony Lynn after two consecutive losing campaigns.