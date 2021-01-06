Antetokounmpo’s 43 points fuel Bucks’ win

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday poured in 43 points, powering his team to a 125-115 NBA victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo connected on 17 of 24 shots from the field. He made a brace of three-pointers, and was simply unstoppable in the paint.

His was just one of the outstanding performances on a night that featured a 40-point outburst from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and a triple-double for Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, shoots over Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee in their NBA game at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday. Photo: Nick Monroe-USA Today

Antetokounmpo set the tone early in Milwaukee, scoring 30 of the Bucks’ 67 first-half points.

Detroit managed to trim the deficit to 118-110 with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left to play, but Antetokounmpo stopped their momentum with a block of a driving Sekou Doumbouya shot, then grabbed the rebound of teammate Donte DiVincenzo’s miss for a put-back basket that effectively ended the Pistons’ bid at a comeback.

“The blocked shot and the put-back was big,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said, adding that he would not have liked to see the deficit whittled further.

Detroit, playing without star Blake Griffin, also saw rookie Killian Hayes go down in the third quarter with a hip injury that kept him out of the rest of the game.

Boston’s Tatum scored 21 of his season-best 40 in the second quarter as the Celtics rallied from an early deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 126-114.

Tatum connected on 11 of 19 shots from the field and was a perfect 13-for-13 from the free-throw line as he fell one point shy of matching his career best.

The first meeting of the teams since Boston eliminated Toronto in the second round of the playoffs in September was in Tampa, Florida, where the Raptors are based, amid continuing COVID-19 restrictions on travel to Canada.

The Dallas Mavericks won a Texas tussle with the Rockets in Houston on the back of Doncic’s first triple-double of the season.

Doncic, who sat out Sunday with a quadriceps contusion, returned with a vengeance with 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists as Dallas held off a late Rockets push for a 113-100 victory.

The Slovenian star, still just 21, notched his 26th career triple-double.

Tim Hardway Jr added 30 points off the bench for Dallas, who led by as many as 16 in the third quarter.

The Rockets, with 23 points from Christian Wood and 21 from James Harden, tied it up with 10 minutes remaining.

However, the Mavericks relentlessly pulled away again.

While Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle conceded that Doncic came into the season “behind the curve” on his conditioning, he said that his young star is clearly going in the right direction.

“You can tell on the floor,” Carlisle said. “You can see that he’s getting better and better as each day goes by.”

In other games on Monday, it was:

‧ 76ers 118, Hornets 101

‧ Warriors 137, Kings 106

‧ Magic 103, Cavaliers 83

‧ Heat 118, Thunder 90

‧ Pacers 118, Pelicans 116

‧ Knicks 113, Hawks 108