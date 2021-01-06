Struggling Valencia on Monday rode their luck to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz, enough to climb out of the relegation zone, but not enough to relieve the pressure on coach Javi Gracia, whose side’s winless run stretched to eight La Liga games.
Cadiz went ahead in the second half when Anthony Lozano conjured up an overhead-kick from close range, while the Honduran forward later hit the post with a header, while teammate Juan Cala pounced on the rebound, but saw his effort blocked on the line.
Valencia leveled when Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez headed in a cross from Jose Gaya in the 79th minute, but they never looked likely to snatch a winning goal and were fortunate in the end to cling on for a draw.
Photo: EPA-EFE
They were let off the hook in the closing stages as Cadiz piled forward, but failed to keep their composure when they got to the opposing area, while the visitors’ Danish midfielder Jens Jonsson fizzed a shot just wide in stoppage-time.
The draw saw Valencia move up to 17th in the standings although they are level on 16 points with 18th-placed Elche, who have two games in hand. Cadiz are 10th on 20 points.
Newspaper Superdeporte said Valencia owner Peter Lim and president Anil Murthy were set to discuss Gracia’s future yesterday or today, suggesting reserve team manager Oscar Fernandez could take temporary charge.
However, Gracia said that he was still fully focused on the job.
“I will keep working with the mindset that I’m going to be at Valencia for a very long time, and I’m 100 percent dedicated and hopeful of turning things around,” he said. “I believe in the attitude of the players and am sure that the harder we work and the more experience we gain, we’ll pick up more points and get better results.”
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles. The list recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, including show business, sports and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens. There were many awards for those seeking solutions to the problems posed by COVID-19 as the pandemic drags on. Hamilton, 35, surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a stellar season that was shortened due to the pandemic. A group of British lawmakers last month called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to