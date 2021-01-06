Valencia draw with Cadiz, but remain in deep trouble

Struggling Valencia on Monday rode their luck to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz, enough to climb out of the relegation zone, but not enough to relieve the pressure on coach Javi Gracia, whose side’s winless run stretched to eight La Liga games.

Cadiz went ahead in the second half when Anthony Lozano conjured up an overhead-kick from close range, while the Honduran forward later hit the post with a header, while teammate Juan Cala pounced on the rebound, but saw his effort blocked on the line.

Valencia leveled when Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez headed in a cross from Jose Gaya in the 79th minute, but they never looked likely to snatch a winning goal and were fortunate in the end to cling on for a draw.

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez, left, celebrates with teammate Alex Blanco after scoring against Cadiz in their La Liga match at Estadio Ciutat de Valencia in Valencia, Spain, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

They were let off the hook in the closing stages as Cadiz piled forward, but failed to keep their composure when they got to the opposing area, while the visitors’ Danish midfielder Jens Jonsson fizzed a shot just wide in stoppage-time.

The draw saw Valencia move up to 17th in the standings although they are level on 16 points with 18th-placed Elche, who have two games in hand. Cadiz are 10th on 20 points.

Newspaper Superdeporte said Valencia owner Peter Lim and president Anil Murthy were set to discuss Gracia’s future yesterday or today, suggesting reserve team manager Oscar Fernandez could take temporary charge.

However, Gracia said that he was still fully focused on the job.

“I will keep working with the mindset that I’m going to be at Valencia for a very long time, and I’m 100 percent dedicated and hopeful of turning things around,” he said. “I believe in the attitude of the players and am sure that the harder we work and the more experience we gain, we’ll pick up more points and get better results.”