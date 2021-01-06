Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl on Monday shed tears of joy and collapsed to his knees at the final whistle after a superb second-minute Danny Ings strike secured the Saints a shock 1-0 English Premier League win over champions Liverpool.
The Austrian’s emotional celebrations might have led some fans to think that Southampton had just secured the Premier League title, but wins over Liverpool are a rare occurrence for the Saints. With the last one coming in the league almost five years ago, it was an occasion to savor for Hasenhuettl, who took charge of the club in 2018.
“There were tears in my eyes because of the wind,” Hasenhuettl jokingly told BBC Sport. “When you see our guys fighting with everything they have, it makes me really proud. You need to have the perfect game against Liverpool and I think we did have that.”
Photo: AP
Shortly after kickoff, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson called his players to shore up the middle, James Ward-Prowse floated a free-kick down the left that Trent Alexander-Arnold failed to deal with, and Ings pounced to send a deft left-footed lob over Alisson into the net.
Liverpool did not manage a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, with their best chance headed just over the bar by Mohamed Salah during first-half stoppage-time.
They dominated the second half, and Hasenhuettl’s team were forced to defend for long periods.
Photo: Reuters
He admitted that it was deep into stoppage-time before he felt that his side could get a result.
“It felt like we were under massive pressure and the defending around the box was the key today — then still try and play football. We did it in a good way,” he said.
In contrast, his Liverpool counterpart Juergen Klopp was left extremely frustrated after his attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Salah and Sadio Mane failed to find the net despite dominating possession in the second half.
“What was disappointing? How long have we got?” he told the BBC. “The start, obviously, not only the goal, but the start in general. Congratulations to Southampton, they deserved it.”
The 53-year-old German said that his side knew what to expect from Southampton, but were caught out in the opening exchanges and found themselves unable to recover.
“At the beginning, how we played, where we lost the balls — it’s not rocket science. We should have done much better. We played into their hands with the start,” he said. “These are outstanding players, but they were not ready from the start.”
Southampton’s win lifted them to sixth on the table with 29 points, behind Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City on goal-difference. Liverpool stay top on 33 points, ahead of Manchester United, who have a game in hand, on goal-difference.
