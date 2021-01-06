Kane Williamson yesterday underscored his ranking as the world’s premier batsman with a masterful double-century as New Zealand took control of the second Test against Pakistan.
In between the showers at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Williamson was in classic form, batting for 9 hours, 33 minutes for his 238 and leading New Zealand to an imposing 659-6 declared to lead Pakistan by 362.
At stumps on day three, the tourists were already in trouble at 8-1, with Kyle Jamieson adding to his five-wicket haul in the first innings by removing Shan Masood for a duck.
Photo: AP
It was a relentless performance from Williamson who became only the second New Zealander after Brendon McCullum to score four double-centuries.
Daryl Mitchell, who wondered if he would ever get a bat while Williamson was at the crease, described his skipper as “a freak who’s set us up with a chance to win.”
Williamson delayed the declaration until Mitchell completed his maiden century, and the all-rounder said despite his unbeaten 102 off 112 balls that it remained a good pitch for the bowlers and should produce a result.
“If we put it in the right areas and bang those hard lengths, there is a lot of pace there and hopefully we can put Pakistan under some pressure and see what happens,” he said.
Williamson should have been out for 177 on the first ball after the first of two rain stoppages, but as has happened several times in the Test, the chance was put down, this time by Azhar Ali, who earlier in the day had dropped Henry Nicholls short of his century.
Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar, who went for an expensive 159 off 32 overs on debut, said that the fielding errors hurt.
“The dropped catches cost us. There is no reason to drop catches, but it happens in cricket. Dropping Kane Williamson cost us a lot of big runs,” he said.
Williamson and Nicholls had rebuilt the innings after New Zealand were reduced to 71-3 on the second day on Monday.
By the time Nicholls was dismissed early in the afternoon session for 157, the pair had put on 369, the third-best all-time partnership for New Zealand and a record for the fourth wicket.
The day had resumed with New Zealand 286-3, 11 runs in arrears, and with conditions favorable for the bowlers who had cloud cover and a ball only five overs old.
However, for every plan Pakistan set to dismiss Williamson, he had an answer — with a range of strokes from silky touches to powerful drives.
Along the way he followed Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming in becoming the third New Zealander to pass 7,000 runs.
The end came for Williamson three overs before tea when he skied a short ball from Faheem Ashraf and was caught in the deep by Masood.
In four innings from three Tests in the past month Williamson has scored 251, 129, 21 and 238.
Nicholls, dropped on 92 and 133, was hampered by a calf strain which left him hobbling between the wickets, but he was still able to attack, with boundaries producing 48 of his 68 runs on day three, before he top-edged a short ball from Mohammad Abbas and was caught at deep fine-leg.
S AFRICA V SRI LANKA
Reuters, JOHANNESBURG
South Africa completed a sweep of their two-match series against Sri Lanka as they strolled to a 10-wicket win on the third day of the second Test yesterday.
South Africa knocked off a target of 67 runs without loss as openers Dean Elgar (31 not out) and Aiden Markram (36 not out) saw them to victory at the Wanderers with two-and-a-half days of the contest still remaining.
Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in their second innings, surviving only 95 minutes of yesterday’s morning session. They had scored 157 in their first innings, and South Africa had replied with 302.
“We wanted to get the new year off to a good start, and it was good to see our experienced batsmen among the runs, as well as our young bowling lineup putting up their hands,” South Africa captain Quinton de Kock said.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles. The list recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, including show business, sports and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens. There were many awards for those seeking solutions to the problems posed by COVID-19 as the pandemic drags on. Hamilton, 35, surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a stellar season that was shortened due to the pandemic. A group of British lawmakers last month called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to