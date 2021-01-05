Williamson ton swings momentum to Black Caps

A classic century by Kane Williamson yesterday in an unbroken 215-run stand with Henry Nicholls hauled New Zealand into a strong position at 286-3 at stumps on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan.

New Zealand, having recovered from 71-3 in Christchurch, ended the day trailing Pakistan’s first-innings 297 by just 11 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Williamson, newly installed as the world No. 1 Test batsman, was unbeaten on 112, his 24th century, with Nicholls on 89.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot against Pakistan on the second day of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Even when New Zealand were in trouble there was a sense in the side that Williamson would save them.

“When you know you’ve got someone like Kane Williamson there you know you’ve got a pretty strong rock to change the tide of an innings,” New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said, adding that Williamson had put New Zealand in a “fantastic” situation.

“It’s him being him out there, it’s his own little world,” Ronchi said. “He’s one of those players that make the game look really easy.”

It was Williamson’s third century in as many Tests in the past month, although fortune was on his side. Late in the day, he was dropped twice and survived a run-out when the bail had only partially dislodged in the split second it took to get his bat across the crease.

Pakistan, without a win in 10 away Tests since 2018, would have felt their luck was changing when New Zealand slumped from 52-0 to 71-3 when Ross Taylor departed in the fifth over after lunch.

It could have been 74-4 when Nicholls was given out early, caught behind for 3, only for the dismissal to be reversed by the TV umpire, who detected Shaheen Afridi’s delivery was a no-ball.

With New Zealand in trouble, Williamson was all patience as he took 70 deliveries to reach 20, but then put his foot down.

The next 30 runs came off 35 balls to reach his half-century, and he took just 35 balls to race from 50 to 100.

“It’s very difficult to get his wicket,” Pakistan paceman Mohammad Abbas said.

“We had some plans against him, but he’s a world-class player. He took his time and when he settled at the crease he got some runs,” Abbas said.

S AFRICA V SRI LANKA

AFP, JOHANNESBURG

Vishwa Fernando yesterday took his first five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka fought back on the second day of the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, but they were still in trouble, losing Kusal Perera in the third over of the second innings.

Sri Lanka were 16-1 at tea, a deficit of 129 runs.