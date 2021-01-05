A classic century by Kane Williamson yesterday in an unbroken 215-run stand with Henry Nicholls hauled New Zealand into a strong position at 286-3 at stumps on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan.
New Zealand, having recovered from 71-3 in Christchurch, ended the day trailing Pakistan’s first-innings 297 by just 11 runs with seven wickets in hand.
Williamson, newly installed as the world No. 1 Test batsman, was unbeaten on 112, his 24th century, with Nicholls on 89.
Photo: AFP
Even when New Zealand were in trouble there was a sense in the side that Williamson would save them.
“When you know you’ve got someone like Kane Williamson there you know you’ve got a pretty strong rock to change the tide of an innings,” New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said, adding that Williamson had put New Zealand in a “fantastic” situation.
“It’s him being him out there, it’s his own little world,” Ronchi said. “He’s one of those players that make the game look really easy.”
It was Williamson’s third century in as many Tests in the past month, although fortune was on his side. Late in the day, he was dropped twice and survived a run-out when the bail had only partially dislodged in the split second it took to get his bat across the crease.
Pakistan, without a win in 10 away Tests since 2018, would have felt their luck was changing when New Zealand slumped from 52-0 to 71-3 when Ross Taylor departed in the fifth over after lunch.
It could have been 74-4 when Nicholls was given out early, caught behind for 3, only for the dismissal to be reversed by the TV umpire, who detected Shaheen Afridi’s delivery was a no-ball.
With New Zealand in trouble, Williamson was all patience as he took 70 deliveries to reach 20, but then put his foot down.
The next 30 runs came off 35 balls to reach his half-century, and he took just 35 balls to race from 50 to 100.
“It’s very difficult to get his wicket,” Pakistan paceman Mohammad Abbas said.
“We had some plans against him, but he’s a world-class player. He took his time and when he settled at the crease he got some runs,” Abbas said.
S AFRICA V SRI LANKA
AFP, JOHANNESBURG
Vishwa Fernando yesterday took his first five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka fought back on the second day of the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, but they were still in trouble, losing Kusal Perera in the third over of the second innings.
Sri Lanka were 16-1 at tea, a deficit of 129 runs.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What