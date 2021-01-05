Packers batter Bears to claim first-round bye

AFP, WASHINGTON





Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers on Sunday threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns to give the Packers a 35-16 victory at Chicago, a home-field edge in the NFL playoffs and a first-round bye.

Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes with second-quarter touchdown tosses of three yards to Robert Tonyan, 13 yards to Dominique Dafney and 72 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, plus a late six-yard clincher to Davante Adams as the Packers finished with the National Football Conference top seed.

“It was a good win for us. We had a lot to play for,” Rodgers said. “Very happy with our guys. Excited about the post-season.”

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, left, throws a pass against the Chicago Bears in their NFL game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The paths to next month’s Super Bowl in Tampa run through frigid Green Bay and American Football Conference top seeds and defending champions Kansas City, but Rodgers was not pondering that.

“We can’t think about that yet,” he said. “We’re going to enjoy this week off, see who we play, and wait for a cold and possibly snowy game.”

The regular season came to a dramatic conclusion as the Cleveland Browns reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002, edging Pittsburgh 24-22 to snap the NFL’s longest active playoff drought.

Half the NFL’s 14 playoff berths were decided on Sunday, with Cleveland joined by the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry each ran for a touchdown, while Baker Mayfield threw for another.

“We wanted this. I could see that determination,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s not over. We’ve got work left to do. I like how this team responds when their back is up against the wall.”

Lamar Jackson threw for 113 yards and three touchdowns, and ran 11 times for 97 yards to spark Baltimore over Cincinnati 38-3.

Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, while J.K. Dobbins ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the romp.

The Titans secured a playoff spot when the Miami Dolphins were routed 56-26 at Buffalo and took the American Football Conference South crown by beating host Houston 41-38 on Sam Sloman’s last-play 37-yard field goal that struck the right upright and bounced through the posts.

Derrick Henry of the Titans became the eighth player to run for 2,000 yards in a season, rushing 34 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns to finish on 2,027 yards, while Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.

Indianapolis took the final American Football Conference berth by beating league-worst Jacksonville 28-14.

The Giants, who started 1-7, beat visiting Dallas 23-19 to end the Cowboys’ playoff dreams.

Defensive plays sparked the Rams over visiting Arizona 18-7, including an 84-yard Troy Hill interception return touchdown.

That eliminated the Cardinals and allowed Chicago to advance, despite the loss to Green Bay.

The Saints, whose entire set of running backs were out due to COVID-19, ripped Carolina 33-7 to grab a second seed ahead of Seattle, who edged San Francisco 26-23.

“One of those crazy seasons,” Saints star Drew Brees said. “It was a great way to cap off the regular season with a win without our running backs. We had to step up and play different roles.”

“We’ll see how it shakes out,” he said. “Just happy with the position we’re in.”

Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans became the first player with more than 1,000 reception yards in each of his first seven NFL seasons with a 20-yard catch in the first quarter, but departed on the next play with a knee injury in the Buccaneers’ 44-27 triumph over Atlanta.

Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes as Washington beat Philadelphia 20-14 to cap a season in which they clinched the National Football Conference East title with just seven wins.

Elsewhere, the Patriots downed the Jets 28-14, the Chargers crushed the Chiefs 38-21, the Vikings edged the Lions 37-35 and the Raiders pipped the Broncos 32-31.