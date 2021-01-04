SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Pochettino pledges PSG flair

Mauricio Pochettino was on Saturday officially named the new coach of French champions Paris Saint-Germain following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. PSG announced on its Web site that former Tottenham manager Pochettino had signed a contract until June 30 next year with an option for an additional year. “PSG are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it’s not only important to win, but to win with style,” the 48-year-old told the club’s TV channel. “This club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes,” Pochettino, who played for the club from 2001 to 2003, said earlier in a PSG statement. He added that he would do his utmost “to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved.”

CRICKET

India-Aussie Test uncertain

The schedule for Australia’s Test series against India was yesterday under threat again. The third Test in the four-match series is slated to start at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Although an agreement has been reached to allow the players to fly to Brisbane for the fourth test on Friday next week, there is uncertainty as to what level of restrictions they will face after having been in Sydney. Reports in the Australian media, citing sources within the touring party, said that India’s players, many of whom have been in some form of quarantine or other for six months, would refuse to travel if they were going to be subjected to a hard lockdown. Meanwhile, five Indian players were on Saturday placed in isolation after a video surfaced showing them eating inside a Melbourne restaurant on New Year’s Day. The Australian and Indian cricket boards are investigating the alleged breach of biosecurity protocols. The players might be fined for their actions.

CRICKET

Ganguly has heart operation

Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly was on Saturday rushed to hospital, where he had a heart operation. The 48-year-old, who now heads the country’s cricket board, suffered a heart attack while exercising at his personal gym in the morning, and was immediately taken to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. “Sourav Ganguly has undergone an angioplasty and he is completely stable now,” doctor Saroj Mandal told reporters outside the hospital, where crowds had gathered after hearing the news about their beloved former captain.

FOOTBALL

Biden recalls Floyd Little

Floyd Little, a legendary running back for the NFL’s Denver Broncos, was on Saturday recalled by US president-elect Joe Biden as fearless and gritty after he died at 78 after a battle with cancer. Little, whose death on Friday night was announced by the American Football Hall of Fame, was a classmate of Biden at Syracuse University, when Little was a gridiron star and law school student Biden recalled watching “his number 44 flashing by defenders who had no chance.” “In the years that followed, I got to know Floyd as the man behind the number,” Biden said in a statement. “He was full of character, decency and integrity. He was always gracious with his time with fans — parents and grandparents who wanted to introduce their children and grandchildren to a genuine role model. I was one of them.”