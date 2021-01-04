Kyle Jamieson took a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bowled Pakistan out for 297, anchored by a sterling 93 from Azhar Ali on day one of the second Test between the two countries in Christchurch yesterday.
In only his sixth Test, Jamieson’s five for 69 was the third five-wicket haul of his fledgling career.
New Zealand won the toss and bowled first. As Jamieson found bounce and movement to claim wickets at one end, Azhar was defiant at the other, saying that he enjoyed his battle with the 2m-tall New Zealander while establishing key partnerships for Pakistan.
“Kyle is quite tall and bowling good lines and swinging the ball both ways. It was fun, and also it was tough,” Azhar said, adding that he believed 297 was a good score on the verdant Hagley Oval wicket with Pakistan all out at stumps.
After the early loss of Shan Masood, Azhar added 62 with Abid Ali, 88 with Mohammad Rizwan and 56 with Faheem Ashraf.
After holding the innings together for 172 deliveries, Azhar was caught at first slip by Ross Taylor off the bowling of Matt Henry, who was called into the New Zealand side to replace Neil Wagner who broke two toes in the first Test.
It was an uncharacteristic shot from Azhar who, until then, had moved his feet and was prepared to leave most deliveries that did not require a shot, and when there were edges they fell safely.
In a destructive three-over burst before lunch, Jamieson removed Abid Ali (25), Haris Sohail (one) and Fawad Alam (two) using his tall frame to ruffle the batsmen with an awkward bounce which he mixed with testing full deliveries.
The delivery that accounted for Alam was almost unplayable as it reared up, forcing the batsman to put his hands up in a reflex action and the ball was gloved to wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.
For Jamieson it was a near perfect delivery.
“On this pitch it does rear up a little bit and when I’m bowling from six foot eight it kinda helps a little bit. It’s certainly where you want to get your bouncer,” he said.
In the middle session Rizwan was in punishing form, with 11 boundaries on his way to 61 off 71 deliveries, before he was caught in two minds by a fuller Jamieson delivery that came back at him and an inconclusive shot was edged to Watling.
After the tea adjournment, and once Henry had removed Azhar, Jamieson returned to see off Ashraf who was out for 48 when he edged a ball outside off-stump to Ross Taylor at first slip.
Zafar Gohar, on debut, reached 34 before Jamieson was back in action, this time to take the crucial catch at fine leg to give Southee his second wicket.
Trent Boult mopped up the tail taking the wickets of Shaheen Afridi (four) and Naseem Shah (12).
SA VS SRI LANKA
AFP, JOHANNESBURG
Fast bowler Anrich Nortje yesterday claimed a career-best figure of six for 56 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 157 all out on the first day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
South Africa were 22 for no wickets at tea.
