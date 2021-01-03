Gary Schottle arrived in time to see the other kids in line hitting and jumping on his young son.
Nicknamed “Tank,” Derek towered over the pestering kids, yet lacked the confidence to stick up for himself and was too kindhearted to intentionally hurt anyone — head down, he took the blows without reacting.
The Special Olympics changed everything. Tank felt accepted and confident. He blossomed into a leader, became an inspiration to everyone he met.
Photo: Gary Schottle via AP
Self-assuredness allowed Tank to take his message of hope and love to social media, where his daily affirmations have been a beacon of joy to more than 100,000 followers during the bleak days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you’d have told me back then what he’s doing now, I wouldn’t have believed it. There’s just no way,” Gary Schottle said. “It truly is amazing.”
The Special Olympics, founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, have melded competition and confidence for people with intellectual disabilities (ID) since the first games in 1968.
Photo: Gary Schottle via AP
The Special Olympics have since branched out to more than 170 countries, empowering more than 5 million athletes who had often been cast aside.
The mission has always been one of acceptance and inclusion. Tank, a seven-sport athlete, paid it forward.
As a young boy, he lacked social skills, had few friends and was often picked on by other kids.
In 20 years of Special Olympics competition, Tank’s confidence has soared, his leadership spreading across playing fields, the Houston, Texas, area and beyond.
Tank, 31, has received local and national awards for being an advocate for Special Olympics and anti-bullying. He regularly gives speeches about love and hope.
Once one of the bullied, he has become a living embodiment of the Special Olympics message.
“He’s a gregarious individual, extremely outgoing, always positive,” said Aaron Keith, executive director of the Special Olympics Texas east region, where Tank competes. “What he’s done as a leader and a change agent for individuals with ID is way bigger than what he’s done on the field.”
He has thanked doctors and nurses, comforted those who have experienced losses, offered congratulations for accomplishments and encouragement to others with disabilities.
“I love to spread love and hope for our country and our world,” Tank said. “We should all love one another and bring hope and inspiration to other people.”
