Twenty-nine-game winless run tests Schalke’s resolve

AP, GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany





Schalke 04 last year won exactly one Bundesliga match, so their New Year’s resolutions are clear.

Schalke, on their fourth coach of the season, are desperate to end a 29-game winless run and dreams of avoiding relegation.

Their resolve was tested yesterday when they visited Hertha BSC, who had just one victory in their past six games.

Schalke O4 goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann, left, vies for the ball against SSV Ulm 1846 striker Lennart Stoll in their DFB-Pokal second-round match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Dec. 22 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

Failing to win in Berlin, possible ignominy would await Schalke when they host TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in six days.

SC Tasmania 1900 Berlin holds the Bundesliga record of 31 games without a win from the 1965-66 season.

“Schalke will desperately want to end their negative run, but that’s not for us to discuss,” Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia said in the middle of the week. “It’s important to be positive and play without the fear of defeat.”

Schalke’s last victory in the German top tier was on Jan. 17 last year, when they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0.

When Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider held the same post at VfB Stuttgart, he hired Swiss coach Christian Gross halfway through the 2009-2010 season with the team struggling. Stuttgart went on a run and finished sixth.

Gross is now on board with Schalke. Hired last week, he is the fourth coach of the season after David Wagner, Manuel Baum and Huub Stevens.

“It’s about getting ourselves out of this situation together,” Gross said on Wednesday. “Everyone has to be ready to give everything and to fight for the team.”

Schneider said that the next five months would be about “managing to stay in the Bundesliga,” as Schalke are in last place with just four points after 13 rounds.

Schalke have added defender Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal, but the loan is not to take effect until Monday.

Former midfielder Gross had said in May that he was retiring from coaching. His third stint at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli ended in February.

“Christian Gross is experienced and knows where he wants to improve the team,” Labbadia said. “I expect a hotly contested match, because both teams need to win.”