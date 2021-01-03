Schalke 04 last year won exactly one Bundesliga match, so their New Year’s resolutions are clear.
Schalke, on their fourth coach of the season, are desperate to end a 29-game winless run and dreams of avoiding relegation.
Their resolve was tested yesterday when they visited Hertha BSC, who had just one victory in their past six games.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Failing to win in Berlin, possible ignominy would await Schalke when they host TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in six days.
SC Tasmania 1900 Berlin holds the Bundesliga record of 31 games without a win from the 1965-66 season.
“Schalke will desperately want to end their negative run, but that’s not for us to discuss,” Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia said in the middle of the week. “It’s important to be positive and play without the fear of defeat.”
Schalke’s last victory in the German top tier was on Jan. 17 last year, when they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0.
When Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider held the same post at VfB Stuttgart, he hired Swiss coach Christian Gross halfway through the 2009-2010 season with the team struggling. Stuttgart went on a run and finished sixth.
Gross is now on board with Schalke. Hired last week, he is the fourth coach of the season after David Wagner, Manuel Baum and Huub Stevens.
“It’s about getting ourselves out of this situation together,” Gross said on Wednesday. “Everyone has to be ready to give everything and to fight for the team.”
Schneider said that the next five months would be about “managing to stay in the Bundesliga,” as Schalke are in last place with just four points after 13 rounds.
Schalke have added defender Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal, but the loan is not to take effect until Monday.
Former midfielder Gross had said in May that he was retiring from coaching. His third stint at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli ended in February.
“Christian Gross is experienced and knows where he wants to improve the team,” Labbadia said. “I expect a hotly contested match, because both teams need to win.”
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What