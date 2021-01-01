CRICKET
Williamson No. 1 batsman
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has overtaken Australia’s Steve Smith and India captain Virat Kohli to be the No. 1 Test batsman in the world in the latest International Cricket council rankings released yesterday. Williamson leaped from third to first after his player-of-the-match effort leading the Black Caps to a 101-run victory over Pakistan this week, scoring 129 in the first innings and a rapid 21 in the second when New Zealand were building a lead before declaring. The New Zealand skipper described it as “humbling” to overtake Smith, who held the top spot for 313 days last year, and Kohli, who was No. 1 for 51 days. All three were named in the council’s team of the decade with Smith also named as the individual Test player of the decade. Kohli took the award for the best one-day player.
TENNIS
Querrey fined for breaches
The ATP Tour on Wednesday gave American Sam Querrey six months probation and a suspended US$20,000 fine for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols at the St Petersburg Open. The tour said it had completed an investigation into world No. 53 Querrey’s actions in October last year, when he departed Russia on a private plane rather than remaining in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The ATP “concluded Mr Querrey’s conduct to be contrary to the integrity of the game under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code of Conduct.” Querrey can skirt paying the punishment by avoiding more breaches during his probation period. Querrey, 33, has five days to appeal the ruling.
HOCKEY
Ryan Callahan to retire
Ryan Callahan on Wednesday morning announced his retirement from the NHL. The former Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers forward was diagnosed with a degenerative back disease in 2019. He spent last season on long-term injured reserve with the Ottawa Senators. “Let’s make it official. I did not play last year due to a back injury, but I am officially announcing my retirement from the NHL,” Callahan wrote on Twitter. “Reflecting on my career, it’s hard to wrap my head around how lucky and grateful I am for being able to live out my childhood dream for 13 amazing years.” A New York native, he eclipsed the 20-goal mark four times in his NHL career that began with the Rangers in 2006.
SOCCER
Dyer addresses racism
Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer said he would not allow racist abuse to deter him from doing his job after the 55-year-old Englishman was targeted this week. Kilmarnock said they had contacted police after receiving a letter on Monday containing “racist abuse” directed at Dyer, the only black manager in the Scottish Premiership. “What’s happened to me is not about Kilmarnock, because the Kilmarnock people have been good to me,” local media quoted Dyer as saying. Dyer said it was important to “carry on doing the right thing” in the face of racism. “I can bat it off because I’m in a privileged position, but there are people out there who don’t have anyone, so it’s for the likes of me to keep talking about it,” he said. “We take the knee, keep getting the message out there and hopefully one day there will be no more.”
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What
Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games involving the Philadelphia 76ers in an apparent protest at the NBA team’s new president, Daryl Morey, who last year voiced support for Hong Kong protesters. Tencent has been offering text updates only for Sixers games as well as those involving the Houston Rockets, Morey’s former employer. It also refused to screen Rockets games last season. State broadcaster CCTV, which holds China’s exclusive TV rights for the NBA, has not aired any games since the season opened on Tuesday last week. Tencent’s refusal to stream Sixers and Rockets games, and CCTV’s continued black-out, extends