SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Williamson No. 1 batsman

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has overtaken Australia’s Steve Smith and India captain Virat Kohli to be the No. 1 Test batsman in the world in the latest International Cricket council rankings released yesterday. Williamson leaped from third to first after his player-of-the-match effort leading the Black Caps to a 101-run victory over Pakistan this week, scoring 129 in the first innings and a rapid 21 in the second when New Zealand were building a lead before declaring. The New Zealand skipper described it as “humbling” to overtake Smith, who held the top spot for 313 days last year, and Kohli, who was No. 1 for 51 days. All three were named in the council’s team of the decade with Smith also named as the individual Test player of the decade. Kohli took the award for the best one-day player.

TENNIS

Querrey fined for breaches

The ATP Tour on Wednesday gave American Sam Querrey six months probation and a suspended US$20,000 fine for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols at the St Petersburg Open. The tour said it had completed an investigation into world No. 53 Querrey’s actions in October last year, when he departed Russia on a private plane rather than remaining in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The ATP “concluded Mr Querrey’s conduct to be contrary to the integrity of the game under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code of Conduct.” Querrey can skirt paying the punishment by avoiding more breaches during his probation period. Querrey, 33, has five days to appeal the ruling.

HOCKEY

Ryan Callahan to retire

Ryan Callahan on Wednesday morning announced his retirement from the NHL. The former Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers forward was diagnosed with a degenerative back disease in 2019. He spent last season on long-term injured reserve with the Ottawa Senators. “Let’s make it official. I did not play last year due to a back injury, but I am officially announcing my retirement from the NHL,” Callahan wrote on Twitter. “Reflecting on my career, it’s hard to wrap my head around how lucky and grateful I am for being able to live out my childhood dream for 13 amazing years.” A New York native, he eclipsed the 20-goal mark four times in his NHL career that began with the Rangers in 2006.

SOCCER

Dyer addresses racism

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer said he would not allow racist abuse to deter him from doing his job after the 55-year-old Englishman was targeted this week. Kilmarnock said they had contacted police after receiving a letter on Monday containing “racist abuse” directed at Dyer, the only black manager in the Scottish Premiership. “What’s happened to me is not about Kilmarnock, because the Kilmarnock people have been good to me,” local media quoted Dyer as saying. Dyer said it was important to “carry on doing the right thing” in the face of racism. “I can bat it off because I’m in a privileged position, but there are people out there who don’t have anyone, so it’s for the likes of me to keep talking about it,” he said. “We take the knee, keep getting the message out there and hopefully one day there will be no more.”