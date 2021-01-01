Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles.
The list recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, including show business, sports and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens.
There were many awards for those seeking solutions to the problems posed by COVID-19 as the pandemic drags on.
Photo: Reuters
Hamilton, 35, surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a stellar season that was shortened due to the pandemic.
A group of British lawmakers last month called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recommend the driver for a knighthood.
Hamilton, who lives in Monaco, has faced scrutiny in the past over his tax arrangements, but has insisted he pays a substantial amount of tax in Britain.
The Mercedes driver became an outspoken supporter of equality, diversity and the environment last year and made several strong human rights statements related to democracy and racism.
Former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
Burrow, 38, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019.
His MBE is in recognition of services to his sport, but also for raising MND awareness.
“Twenty twenty has taught us all to appreciate the gifts we have and it is my honor and privilege to accept this award on behalf of all the MND community,” Burrow said.
“I hope it gives people hope that we are not ignored and the drive for more research and support to end MND will not stop,” he added.
Also included in the list are former soccer players Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers, who are the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to be honored. They have been made MBEs.
Bob Champion, who won the 1981 Grand National on Aldaniti while recovering from cancer, has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his charitable work at the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter, whose team completed a domestic-European double last season, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, while the team’s captain, Joe Simmonds, has been made an MBE.
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What
Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games involving the Philadelphia 76ers in an apparent protest at the NBA team’s new president, Daryl Morey, who last year voiced support for Hong Kong protesters. Tencent has been offering text updates only for Sixers games as well as those involving the Houston Rockets, Morey’s former employer. It also refused to screen Rockets games last season. State broadcaster CCTV, which holds China’s exclusive TV rights for the NBA, has not aired any games since the season opened on Tuesday last week. Tencent’s refusal to stream Sixers and Rockets games, and CCTV’s continued black-out, extends