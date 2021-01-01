Lewis Hamilton knighted in New Years Honours list

AFP, LONDON





Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles.

The list recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, including show business, sports and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens.

There were many awards for those seeking solutions to the problems posed by COVID-19 as the pandemic drags on.

Lewis Hamilton stands on the podium after winning the Eifel Grand Prix in Nuerburgring, Germany, on Oct. 11. Photo: Reuters

Hamilton, 35, surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a stellar season that was shortened due to the pandemic.

A group of British lawmakers last month called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recommend the driver for a knighthood.

Hamilton, who lives in Monaco, has faced scrutiny in the past over his tax arrangements, but has insisted he pays a substantial amount of tax in Britain.

The Mercedes driver became an outspoken supporter of equality, diversity and the environment last year and made several strong human rights statements related to democracy and racism.

Former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Burrow, 38, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019.

His MBE is in recognition of services to his sport, but also for raising MND awareness.

“Twenty twenty has taught us all to appreciate the gifts we have and it is my honor and privilege to accept this award on behalf of all the MND community,” Burrow said.

“I hope it gives people hope that we are not ignored and the drive for more research and support to end MND will not stop,” he added.

Also included in the list are former soccer players Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers, who are the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to be honored. They have been made MBEs.

Bob Champion, who won the 1981 Grand National on Aldaniti while recovering from cancer, has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his charitable work at the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter, whose team completed a domestic-European double last season, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, while the team’s captain, Joe Simmonds, has been made an MBE.