The Premier League on Wednesday said it had “no plans” to pause the season and had confidence in its protocols after a third English top-flight match was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Tottenham Hotspur’s home match against Fulham was scrapped just three hours before the scheduled kickoff after a number of COVID-19 cases at the visiting club.
It is the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle United’s match with Aston Villa earlier last month and Monday’s game between Everton and Manchester City.
Photo: AFP
The Premier League on Tuesday announced there had been a season-high 18 positive tests in its latest round of testing across the competition, already compressed due to the late start to the season.
League chiefs issued a statement late on Wednesday expressing their determination to fulfill their fixtures.
“The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so,” it said.
“The league continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of government. With the health of players and staff the priority, the league is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules,” it added.
Further down the English football pyramid, postponements are mounting, with seven of the 12 games scheduled for Tuesday in the third-tier League One called off due to infections.
After Manchester City’s trip to Everton was postponed due to an outbreak in Pep Guardiola’s squad, all five matches scheduled for Tuesday went ahead.
However, Scott Parker’s Fulham asked for their game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to be called off, which the Premier League board sanctioned.
It is understood Spurs are unhappy about the decision and the timing of it. There had been speculation throughout the day that the game might be called off and manager Jose Mourinho indicated his frustration in an Instagram post.
Mourinho posted a video on his account of his staff waiting for news with a message which read: “We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world.”
Elsewhere on Wednesday, Liverpool squandered the chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League in the final English top-flight match of last year after being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle.
The 0-0 stalemate at St James’ Park means the champions go into the new year with a three-point lead over Manchester United, having played a game more.
They would rue their missed chances in a match in which they enjoyed nearly three-quarters of possession.
Mohamed Salah — top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts with 13 goals — missed the target either side of halftime with just goalkeeper Karl Darlow to beat and strike-partner Roberto Firmino saw two headers superbly saved.
Three days after lowly West Brom snatched a point at Anfield, Juergen Klopp’s men, who have won only two of their eight league away games this season, were frustrated once again, although it took a late goal-line clearance from Fabian Schar and Darlow’s brilliance to keep them at bay.
Klopp rued his side’s profligacy in front of goal.
“You might not think I have to tip my hat to my team, but I like the performance,” he told the BBC. “It was really good. Can we play better football? Yes, but in this game we did more than enough to win it.”
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What
Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games involving the Philadelphia 76ers in an apparent protest at the NBA team’s new president, Daryl Morey, who last year voiced support for Hong Kong protesters. Tencent has been offering text updates only for Sixers games as well as those involving the Houston Rockets, Morey’s former employer. It also refused to screen Rockets games last season. State broadcaster CCTV, which holds China’s exclusive TV rights for the NBA, has not aired any games since the season opened on Tuesday last week. Tencent’s refusal to stream Sixers and Rockets games, and CCTV’s continued black-out, extends