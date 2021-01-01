Premier League has ‘no plans’ to pause season

AFP, LONDON





The Premier League on Wednesday said it had “no plans” to pause the season and had confidence in its protocols after a third English top-flight match was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Tottenham Hotspur’s home match against Fulham was scrapped just three hours before the scheduled kickoff after a number of COVID-19 cases at the visiting club.

It is the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle United’s match with Aston Villa earlier last month and Monday’s game between Everton and Manchester City.

Newcastle United’s Joelinton is tackled by Liverpool’s James Milner during their match at St James’ Park in Newcastle, England, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The Premier League on Tuesday announced there had been a season-high 18 positive tests in its latest round of testing across the competition, already compressed due to the late start to the season.

League chiefs issued a statement late on Wednesday expressing their determination to fulfill their fixtures.

“The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so,” it said.

“The league continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of government. With the health of players and staff the priority, the league is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules,” it added.

Further down the English football pyramid, postponements are mounting, with seven of the 12 games scheduled for Tuesday in the third-tier League One called off due to infections.

After Manchester City’s trip to Everton was postponed due to an outbreak in Pep Guardiola’s squad, all five matches scheduled for Tuesday went ahead.

However, Scott Parker’s Fulham asked for their game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to be called off, which the Premier League board sanctioned.

It is understood Spurs are unhappy about the decision and the timing of it. There had been speculation throughout the day that the game might be called off and manager Jose Mourinho indicated his frustration in an Instagram post.

Mourinho posted a video on his account of his staff waiting for news with a message which read: “We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Liverpool squandered the chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League in the final English top-flight match of last year after being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle.

The 0-0 stalemate at St James’ Park means the champions go into the new year with a three-point lead over Manchester United, having played a game more.

They would rue their missed chances in a match in which they enjoyed nearly three-quarters of possession.

Mohamed Salah — top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts with 13 goals — missed the target either side of halftime with just goalkeeper Karl Darlow to beat and strike-partner Roberto Firmino saw two headers superbly saved.

Three days after lowly West Brom snatched a point at Anfield, Juergen Klopp’s men, who have won only two of their eight league away games this season, were frustrated once again, although it took a late goal-line clearance from Fabian Schar and Darlow’s brilliance to keep them at bay.

Klopp rued his side’s profligacy in front of goal.

“You might not think I have to tip my hat to my team, but I like the performance,” he told the BBC. “It was really good. Can we play better football? Yes, but in this game we did more than enough to win it.”