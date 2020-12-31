New Zealand yesterday beat Pakistan by 101 runs after a thrilling finish to the first Test in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, where the visitors were just 27 balls from pulling off a battling draw.
Tail-enders Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah blocked for seven overs in fading light, before Naseem was caught and bowled by spinner Mitchell Santner for 1, ending Pakistan’s resistance.
The end for Pakistan began when Kyle Jamieson broke the 165-run fifth-wicket stand by Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan.
Photo: AFP
The victory was crucial for New Zealand, who need to sweep the two-Test series to have a chance of making the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.
Once Jamieson claimed the crucial wicket of Rizwan, leg before wicket for 60, Neil Wagner removed Alam for 102, and New Zealand were into the tail as Pakistan folded from 240-4 to be all out for 271.
Jamieson produced a particularly miserly spell after the tea break when he sent down nine overs and took 2-4.
Apart from when Pakistan whipped out the New Zealand openers cheaply on the first day, the match had been in New Zealand’s control until Rizwan, the stand-in skipper, joined Alam in the middle with Pakistan 75-4 on the final morning.
New Zealand required six more wickets, Pakistan needed 298 runs and more than 78 overs remained.
By tea, Alam and Rizwan were still together, Pakistan had narrowed the target to 158 in 36 overs and New Zealand still needed six wickets.
However, Jamieson removed Rizwan 11 overs into the final session.
Jamieson had gone close several times previously, and even his leg before wicket shout against Rizwan was turned down before the umpire’s decision was overturned on review.
Alam, who had occupied the crease with Rizwan for more than 63 overs, lasted three more overs until he gloved a Wagner short ball to wicketkeeper B.J. Watling down the leg side.
Alam had been discarded by Pakistan in 2009 after three Tests and a best innings of 168. Since his recall this year, his highest score was 21 against England in August.
There were a few loose shots early in his innings, and a nerve-wracking moment when a ball ricocheted off his arm and bounced dangerously close to the stumps.
Otherwise, he staunchly held his own through 269 deliveries before bringing up his century with a four off Wagner, but scored only two more runs off his next 33 balls before his dismissal.
