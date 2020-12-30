Newton frustrated after Patriots lose against Buffalo Bills

AP, FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts





Cam Newton did not want to talk about his future with the Patriots following New England’s 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Monday, but he could not stop his frustration from seeping through about how a season that began with lofty expectations has fallen apart.

Newton had a touchdown run, but finished just five of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.

Newton’s 34 yards passing were the fewest by a Patriots starting quarterback since 1993. It marked his fourth time this season with fewer than 100 yards passing in a game.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks to the locker room after their game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Monday. Photo: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY

“It’s extremely frustrating, knowing what you’re capable of, having belief in yourself,” Newton said. “It’s just not showing when it counts the most.”

What is worse, after being rescued by coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots after he initially received no offers in free agency, Newton signed a one-year deal hoping to prove himself and bring stability to an offense who had just lost Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Instead, the loss on Monday was a microcosm of Newton’s year. A season full of mistakes, a stagnant passing game and only flashes of the MVP player he was earlier in his career.

After closing to 10-9 in the second quarter, the Patriots were outscored 28-0 the rest of the way, cementing their second losing record during Belichick’s 21 seasons with New England.

The defeat marked the first time New England have been swept in a season series by Buffalo since 1999.

With the win, the Bills — their first American Football Conference East title in 25 years already in hand — stayed in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Additional reporting by AFP