Test Cricket: S Africa wrap up victory over injury-hit Sri Lanka

Reuters, PRETORIA





Seam bowlers Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla took two wickets each as South Africa bowled injury-hit Sri Lanka out for 180 to complete a handsome victory by an innings and 45 runs on Day 4 of the first Test at Centurion Park yesterday.

The tourists resumed their second innings on 65-2 on a wicket that provided plenty of assistance for the seam bowlers.

When opener Kusal Perera was out for 64, their hopes of saving the Test were realistically over.

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, right, bowls on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Centurion, South Africa, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka sustained injuries to their bowling attack in the Test and were also without middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva for the second innings.

The tourists posted an impressive 396 in their first innings, but South Africa amassed 621 in reply.

All-rounder Mulder (2-39) created chances on the fourth morning before he finally got reward.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee stands in front of a scoreboard announcing his 300th Test wicket after stumps against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

An in-swinging delivery saw Dinesh Chandimal bowled for 25, before Niroshan Dickwella edged to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for 10.

When Anrich Nortje (2-47) induced an edge from the blazing bat of opener Perera, the game was effectively up for the visitors at 114-5.

Dasun Shanaka (6) became the sixth wicket in the Test for debutant seamer Lutho Sipamla (2-24) as he also provided a catch for De Kock, while Vishwa Fernando was run out on the stroke of lunch.

Sri Lanka debutant all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga racked up a maiden Test half-century in only 46 deliveries before he was caught in the deep off Sipamla for 59.

NZ, PAKISTAN

AFP, MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand

Swing bowler Tim Southee celebrated his 300th wicket as New Zealand sensed victory over Pakistan at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Mount Maunganui yesterday.

New Zealand declared their second innings at 180-5 and Pakistan, set an unlikely target of 373, head into the final day at 71-3, with Azhar Ali on 34 and Fawad Alam on 21.

Abid Ali fended a rising Trent Boult delivery and was caught behind, while Shan Masood was caught at first slip off Southee, with Pakistan two down for no runs after 14 deliveries.

Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail provided some resistance for 15 overs and 37 runs before Sohail chipped Southee to Mitchell Santner at short cover — making Southee only the third New Zealander after Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori to take 300 Test wickets.

However, Southee said that the landmark delivery was not the one he was looking for.

“I would have loved one to pitch off and nip away and get caught behind, but the surface obviously dictates what you’re trying to achieve and the wicket is obviously a bit slower so those catches in front of the wicket become important,” he said.