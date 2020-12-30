Seam bowlers Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla took two wickets each as South Africa bowled injury-hit Sri Lanka out for 180 to complete a handsome victory by an innings and 45 runs on Day 4 of the first Test at Centurion Park yesterday.
The tourists resumed their second innings on 65-2 on a wicket that provided plenty of assistance for the seam bowlers.
When opener Kusal Perera was out for 64, their hopes of saving the Test were realistically over.
Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka sustained injuries to their bowling attack in the Test and were also without middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva for the second innings.
The tourists posted an impressive 396 in their first innings, but South Africa amassed 621 in reply.
All-rounder Mulder (2-39) created chances on the fourth morning before he finally got reward.
Photo: AP
An in-swinging delivery saw Dinesh Chandimal bowled for 25, before Niroshan Dickwella edged to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for 10.
When Anrich Nortje (2-47) induced an edge from the blazing bat of opener Perera, the game was effectively up for the visitors at 114-5.
Dasun Shanaka (6) became the sixth wicket in the Test for debutant seamer Lutho Sipamla (2-24) as he also provided a catch for De Kock, while Vishwa Fernando was run out on the stroke of lunch.
Sri Lanka debutant all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga racked up a maiden Test half-century in only 46 deliveries before he was caught in the deep off Sipamla for 59.
NZ, PAKISTAN
AFP, MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand
Swing bowler Tim Southee celebrated his 300th wicket as New Zealand sensed victory over Pakistan at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Mount Maunganui yesterday.
New Zealand declared their second innings at 180-5 and Pakistan, set an unlikely target of 373, head into the final day at 71-3, with Azhar Ali on 34 and Fawad Alam on 21.
Abid Ali fended a rising Trent Boult delivery and was caught behind, while Shan Masood was caught at first slip off Southee, with Pakistan two down for no runs after 14 deliveries.
Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail provided some resistance for 15 overs and 37 runs before Sohail chipped Southee to Mitchell Santner at short cover — making Southee only the third New Zealander after Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori to take 300 Test wickets.
However, Southee said that the landmark delivery was not the one he was looking for.
“I would have loved one to pitch off and nip away and get caught behind, but the surface obviously dictates what you’re trying to achieve and the wicket is obviously a bit slower so those catches in front of the wicket become important,” he said.
SHOCK FESTIVE AXING: Thomas Tuchel was reportedly given his marching orders less than 24 hours after a 4-0 victory which left PSG a point off the top of the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel, with PSG’s former defender, ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, lined up as his replacement, various media reports said on Thursday. The French champions declined to make a statement to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing as claimed by L’Equipe, news outlet RMC and Germany’s Bild. “No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe paid tribute to Tuchel on social media. “Unfortunately it’s the law of football but no-one will forget your time here,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram. “You wrote a great line of the
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, the world’s oldest living Olympic champion as well as a Holocaust survivor, is still showing off as she looks forward to turning 100 next month. “I feel good, but I don’t look in the mirror, that’s my trick. Then I remain young,” Keleti said in Budapest last month. A five-time Olympic champion, Keleti, who celebrates her birthday on Jan. 9, is also Hungary’s most successful gymnast, and one of the most decorated Jewish athletes. While she has dementia that affects her short-term memory, her feisty spirit remains intact. Moving in a sprightly manner around her apartment where both her life
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What