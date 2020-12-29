Not even a broken toe could stop New Zealand’s pace attack dominating the third day of the first Test against Pakistan yesterday, but their efforts to quickly wrap up the innings were slowed by Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf’s late century stand.
As intermittent showers and an unseasonal hail storm disrupted proceedings at Mount Maunganui, the Black Caps’ pacemen took 5-50 in the first two sessions, before Pakistan rallied to be all out for 239 at stumps, still 192 in arrears.
Rizwan and Ashraf provided a face-saving partnership for Pakistan with 107 for the seventh wicket, before Rizwan was run out for 71 by Mitchell Santner’s smart underarm throw from square-leg.
Ashraf soldiered on to a career-best 91 before he was the last wicket to fall.
Kyle Jamieson returned the best figures for New Zealand with 3-35, while Neil Wagner ignored the pain from a broken toe to charge in for 21 overs to take 2-50.
He hobbled off at stumps describing it as one of the toughest days of his career and revealed he needed pain killers to keep going.
“After the first rain break I just went: ‘Dammit, I can’t bear the pain’ and I got a jab and that took the pain away a little bit ... but it started wearing off pretty quickly,” said Wagner, who broke a toe when batting on the second day.
“Injuries happen and it’s unlucky, but I can still do things and run, and it’s not going to stop me,” he said. “It’s sore and it’s bloody uncomfortable, but its just one of those things you’ve got to deal with and I still felt that I didn’t want to let my teammates down.”
New Zealand need to win both Tests against Pakistan to be in with a chance to make the World Test Championship final in June and Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said that would put added pressure on the Black Caps going into their second innings.
“If New Zealand want to win this Test match they should do some brave decisions, so we are expecting there will be an early declaration and we are ready for that,” Khan said.
S AFRICA V SRI LANKA
AFP, CENTURION, South Africa
Former captain Faf du Plessis yesterday led South Africa to a dominant position as Sri Lanka suffered more injury blows on the third day of the first Test.
Du Plessis made a career-best 177 not out as South Africa reached 565-6 at tea, a lead of 169.
Sri Lanka, already without opening bowler Kasun Rajitha, lost fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga during an afternoon in which South Africa added 130 runs for the loss of just one wicket.
